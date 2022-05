Universal credit deductions of up to 25% pushing people into poverty, says report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: Policy in which benefits are cut to cover advance payments or claw back overpayments ‘driving impoverishment’‘This month I got £658 but £515 is rent’: struggles with universal credit systemMinisters are pushing people into poverty and debt through a policy that allows universal credit payments to be cut by up to 25%, a report by the Lloyds Bank Foundation has found.With the cost of living crisis already putting a severe strain on households, the report, titled Drivers of Poverty, said a system that allows deductions from benefits was leaving some people without enough money to live on, “driving impoverishment and further debt, particularly hitting the most vulnerable”. Continue reading...