|
19.07.2022 22:15:00
Universal Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal” or the "Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on August 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2022.
About Universal
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005237/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Universal Insurance Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Universal Insurance verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Universal Insurance präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Universal Insurance Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
|11,96
|-1,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX verliert -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- US-Börsen vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch leichter. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Wall Street dürfte auf dem Niveau der gestrigen Schlusskurse eröffnen. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.