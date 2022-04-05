Universal Drugstore Partners with Comarch on Loyalty Program

NEW YORK , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, was chosen by Universal Drugstore to launch their new Wellness Rewards loyalty program. Universal Drugstore, an international prescription service provider, is a leader in referring orders for prescription and non-prescription medications. Medimart, the parent company, is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical supplies in Canada.

Universal Drugstore's Wellness Rewards loyalty program allows members to earn points with every purchase, which can be used to discount future orders. The program consists of basic, silver, and gold tiers, based on annual spend. Members who spend higher amounts are automatically moved into higher tiers. The silver and gold tiers allow customers to earn 2 and 3 times the amount of points, respectively.

"The Wellness Rewards program provides many new ways to connect with our customers, build lasting relationships, and thank them for their loyalty," says Jeff Uhl, president and CEO of Universal Drugstore.

The program utilizes Comarch's Loyalty Marketing Cloud (LMC) , an all-in-one suite of business applications and professional services that helps organizations connect and engage with their customers. "The beauty of LMC is the ease of executing the strategic vision and the capability to build new functionalities based on future goals," said Bindu Gupta, Comarch Head of Loyalty Strategy Consulting .

Comarch was chosen to create Universal Drugstore's robust loyalty program due to its extensive experience developing loyalty-specific software and services. Universal Drugstore partnered with Comarch to determine the loyalty program strategy, design, user experience, and execution. Its goal was to create a loyalty program focused on rewarding customers for their continued trust.

About Comarch

Founded in 1993, Comarch has over 25 years of experience in designing, implementing, and integrating IT solutions for large enterprises in a variety of industries: airlines, travel companies, telecoms, financial institutions, as well as retail and consumer goods companies. Comarch's CRM & Marketing portfolio – which includes the award-winning Comarch Loyalty Management (CLM) system – is an advanced set of solutions dedicated to marketing processes and activities, building loyalty, and maximizing engagement. Comarch is a true end-to-end loyalty and engagement provider. Aside from best-in-class technology and product sets, Comarch also offers a full suite of managed services to guide customers throughout the entire loyalty program lifecycle. With thousands of successfully completed projects, 20 data center locations, and more than 6,500 employees in over 90 offices around the world, Comarch has the support and infrastructure necessary for high-volume rollouts.

Visit Comarch's official website to learn more: Comarch Customer Experience & Loyalty.

CONTACT: Francesca Ricotta, francesca.ricotta@comarch.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-drugstore-partners-with-comarch-on-loyalty-program-301518228.html

SOURCE Comarch