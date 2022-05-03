Universal Engineering Sciences Jumps to #42 on ENR's Ranking of the Top 500 Design Firms

Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Sees Huge Growth in Revenue, Projects, and Size

ORLANDO, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a privately-held national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, is proud to announce its ranking as #42 on Engineering News-Record's just released 2022 Top 500 Design Firms. UES also ranked #15 in the General Building category and #31 on the Top 100 Pure Designers.

UES is perfectly positioned to capitalize on increased infrastructure spending and the population shift

Each year, the list ranks the largest firms, both publicly and privately held, according to revenue for design-specific services performed in the previous year. UES has achieved consistent upward trajectory on the list: last year, the company shot up from #175 (2020) to #85 (2021).



Significant recent projects include the Miami Signature Bridge, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, the I-4 Ultimate Project, Howard Frankland Bridge, Brightline High-Speed Rail and SunRail, Seefried Industrial Properties & Hillwood Investment Properties, Lennar, DR Horton, MLS Stadium for St. Louis City Soccer Club, North Texas Municipal Water District – Bois D'Arc Lake, Billingsley Company – Cypress Waters and the Las Vegas Convention Center, as well as other important transportation, residential, commercial and industrial projects nationwide.

The announcement comes during a period of rapid growth at Universal Engineering Sciences, which plans to add more than 1,500 cross-functional positions over the next three years. Over the last 24 months, the company has deployed an aggressive M&A and organic growth strategy which doubled its employees and tripled its revenue, through more than a dozen significant acquisitions, allowing the company to dramatically expand in the Southeast, Midwest, and West. It also significantly strengthened the leadership team, with the addition of Michael Burke, UES Chairman and former AECOM Chairman and CEO, newly appointed CEO Dave Witsken, and recently named CFO Mike Dear and CHRO Sheila Norden.

"UES is perfectly positioned to capitalize on increased infrastructure spending and the population shift to the Sun Belt," said CEO Dave Witsken. "Our nearly six decades of deep industry experience and trusted client relationships are enabling us to build stronger communities, serve more clients and create exciting career paths for our people as we continue to grow nationwide."

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislation. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

