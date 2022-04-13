Universal Engineering Sciences Launches Virtual Design Consulting Services to Better Serve Architects, Engineers and Contractors

Subsurface Information Modeling (SIM) and 3D Laser Scanning Provides More Accurate Building Information Models (BIM), Increases Safety and Boosts Project Efficiency and Profitability

ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company, is adding a new service to its breadth of offerings – Virtual Design Consulting – that will increase safety, reduce risk, and help all parties involved in complex construction projects maximize profitability and limit change orders. UES, which was recognized as the fastest growing AEC firm in the U.S. and Canada in 2021, is leveraging sophisticated subsurface information modeling, advanced geophysics, and 3D laser scanning with mixed reality applications to package its Virtual Design Consulting services and help all aspects of a construction project – often before a building is constructed.

3D digital models of building components, project sites, and subsurface utilities help architects, engineers, and contractors – UES' primary clients for Virtual Design Consulting – visualize and manage workflow and team organization and deliver more accurate models and reports of below ground structures at the start of any design-construction project.

"This innovative service will allow BIM to be more robust by providing accurate subsurface information that creates a true total asset model. We're filling a void in the AEC industry by seamlessly combing both subsurface and above ground building information," said UES Director, Virtual Design Consulting James Slusher, P.E. "This service line is a critical addition to UES' diverse set of consulting services that will allow the company to serve even more projects from start to finish across areas of the U.S. that are experiencing tremendous development growth."

Virtual Design Consulting from UES is initially focused on three core areas of expertise: subsurface utility engineering (SUE), subsurface information modeling (SIM), and 3D laser scanning, which integrates SIM and building information modeling (BIM) in a way that has never before been widely offered to the AEC industry.

SIM is the process of creating digital replicas of below-ground structures like utilities, voids, and bedrock that can be surveyed above grade. It is essentially the inverse of BIM, a standard practice in the industry that generates digital representations of a structure's physical characteristics.

By combining SIM with BIM, Universal Engineering Sciences can provide a full-service offering that makes total asset models of above- and below-ground structures more accurately while also integrating geotechnical and structural information. The Virtual Design Consulting team uses techniques that involve advanced geophysics, surveying, laser scanning, and 3D modeling with equipment that far exceed the sophistication of traditional ground-penetrating radar. Some benefits of integrating SIM into the BIM process include:

Analyzing potential conflicts with above- and below-ground structures

Creating reliable 3D digital records of underground utilities

Reducing soft-digging excavations

Limiting costly shutdowns from utility strikes

Assessing void and sinkhole locations

Gathering rock rippability data

Minimizing change orders and delays

Lowering construction risk

Universal Engineering Sciences expects Virtual Design Consulting services to help increase site safety and boost a construction project's overall efficiency and profitability.

