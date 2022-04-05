Universal Engineering Sciences Names David Witsken as Chief Executive Officer

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Appoints Former BrandSafway and General Electric Executive to Strengthen Leadership Team and Accelerate Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a leading national engineering and consulting company, has appointed David Witsken to the role of Chief Executive Officer. UES, recognized as the fastest-growing AEC firm in the U.S. and Canada, continues to expand its operations nationally, with 67 branches in nearly 20 states and more than 3,100 professionals today. Dave will be located at UES' headquarters in Orlando and will begin later this month.

"UES is poised to make a tremendous impact nationally." - Dave Witsken, CEO

Most recently, Dave served as the President of BrandSafway's Industrial, Energy, and Commercial business for the United States, Canada and Mexico. BrandSafway is a provider of services and products to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure end markets worldwide. Dave worked in various global executive leadership roles throughout his 17 years at the company, including M&A, Sales, and General Management. During his tenure, BrandSafway completed 30 successful acquisitions and grew from $300 million in revenue in 2005 to $5 billion today. Previously, Dave spent 18 years at General Electric in various leadership positions. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Westminster College, where he currently serves as an Advisory Board member.

"Dave's strong track record of leadership in the industry and extensive experience driving growth positions him exceptionally well to lead UES in its next exciting chapter," said UES Chairman Michael Burke. "In the past 18 months, UES has tripled in size through both organic growth and acquisitions. This includes notable project wins, as well as the successful completion of 13 strategic acquisitions. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue UES' expansion across high growth geographies in the United States. I look forward to working closely with Dave and our talented leadership team to seize the incredible opportunity ahead of us."

"I'm excited to join UES at this moment of its journey," said newly appointed UES CEO Dave Witsken. "UES is poised to make a tremendous impact nationally. Between the national commitment to infrastructure spending and the increased population shift to the Sun Belt, there is a significant opportunity for UES to build stronger communities, serve more clients and create exciting career paths for our people."

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List which honors the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

