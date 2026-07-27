Universal Health Services Aktie

Universal Health Services für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866462 / ISIN: US9139031002

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27.07.2026 23:02:45

Universal Health Services, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $358.447 million, or $5.98 per share. This compares with $353.218 million, or $5.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358.447 million or $5.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $4.638 billion from $4.283 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $358.447 Mln. vs. $353.218 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.98 vs. $5.43 last year. -Revenue: $4.638 Bln vs. $4.283 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 22.64 To $ 24.52 Full year revenue guidance: $ 18.417 B To $ 18.789 B

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