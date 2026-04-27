Universal Health Services Aktie
WKN: 866462 / ISIN: US9139031002
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27.04.2026 22:29:44
Universal Health Services, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1
(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $348.68 million, or $5.65 per share. This compares with $316.68 million, or $4.80 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $346.51 million or $5.62 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $4.49 billion from $4.09 billion last year.
Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $348.68 Mln. vs. $316.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.65 vs. $4.80 last year. -Revenue: $4.49 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.
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