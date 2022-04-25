Universal Health Services, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $153.91 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $209.09 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.45 million or $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $3.29 billion from $3.01 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $153.91 Mln. vs. $209.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.02 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.46 -Revenue (Q1): $3.29 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.