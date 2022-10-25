Universal Health Services, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $182.81 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $218.35 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.79 million or $2.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.34 billion from $3.16 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $182.81 Mln. vs. $218.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.50 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.43 -Revenue (Q3): $3.34 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.