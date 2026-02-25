Universal Health Services Aktie

WKN: 866462 / ISIN: US9139031002

25.02.2026 22:28:36

Universal Health Services, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $445.94 million, or $7.06 per share. This compares with $332.39 million, or $4.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371.39 million or $5.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $4.486 billion from $4.113 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $445.94 Mln. vs. $332.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.06 vs. $4.96 last year. -Revenue: $4.486 Bln vs. $4.113 Bln last year.

