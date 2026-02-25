Universal Health Services Aktie
WKN: 866462 / ISIN: US9139031002
|
25.02.2026 22:28:36
Universal Health Services, Inc. Q4 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $445.94 million, or $7.06 per share. This compares with $332.39 million, or $4.96 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371.39 million or $5.88 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $4.486 billion from $4.113 billion last year.
Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $445.94 Mln. vs. $332.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.06 vs. $4.96 last year. -Revenue: $4.486 Bln vs. $4.113 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Universal Health Services Inc.
|
26.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26