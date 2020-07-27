Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $251.9 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $238.3 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2019. Net revenues decreased 4.4% to $2.730 billion during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.855 billion during the second quarter of 2019.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2020 was $250.2 million, or $2.93 per diluted share, as compared to $247.2 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2019.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $161.9 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, resulting from the recognition of approximately $218 million of net revenues recorded in connection with various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund grants, as provided for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). Approximately $157 million of the governmental stimulus program net revenues were attributable to our acute care services and approximately $61 million were attributable to our behavioral health care services.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2020, was a net aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $1.7 million, or $.02 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized gain of $2.2 million, or $.03 per diluted share, ($2.9 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and; (ii) a unfavorable after-tax impact of $0.5 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2019, is an aggregate net unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.9 million, or $.10 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.4 million, or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from an $11.0 million pre-tax increase in the reserve ("DOJ Reserve") established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health hospitals, (as previously disclosed, settlement agreements were finalized in early July, 2020 thereby resolving this matter), and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $0.5 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2019 is a pre-tax unrealized gain of $6.9 million, or $.06 per diluted share (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $482.8 million during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $471.5 million during the second quarter of 2019. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, and the increase in the DOJ Reserve recorded during the second quarter of 2019, was $479.7 million during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $474.8 million during the second quarter of 2019.

COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material unfavorable effect on our operations and financial results since that time. Patient volumes at both our acute care and behavioral health care facilities were most significantly reduced in April. Our acute care and behavioral health facilities began experiencing gradual and continued improvement in patient volumes in May and June as various states eased stay-at-home restrictions and acute care hospitals were permitted to resume elective surgeries and procedures. However, many of our acute care and behavioral health facilities are located in states that began experiencing significant increases in COVID-19 infections in June and continuing into July. We believe that the adverse impact that COVID-19 will have on our future operations and financial results will depend upon many factors, most of which are beyond our capability to control or predict.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $394.0 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $472.5 million, or $5.23 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2019. Net revenues decreased 1.8% to $5.559 billion during the first six months of 2020 as compared to $5.660 billion during the comparable period of 2019.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 was $400.4 million, or $4.65 per diluted share, as compared to $470.5 million, or $5.21 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2019.

Our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 included approximately $161.9 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, resulting from the above-mentioned recognition of approximately $218 million of net revenues recorded in connection with governmental stimulus programs, most notably the CARES Act.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $6.4 million, or $.07 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $5.1 million, or $.06 per diluted share, ($6.7 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $1.3 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, is an aggregate net favorable after-tax impact of $2.0 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.4 million, or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from the above-mentioned $11.0 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve, and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $10.4 million, or $.11 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 is a pre-tax unrealized gain of $2.6 million, or $.02 per diluted share (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI was $831.9 million during the first six months of 2020, as compared to $924.3 million during the first six months of 2019. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, and the increase in the DOJ Reserve recorded during the first six months of 2019, was $838.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 and $932.0 million during the comparable period of 2019.

Acute Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

During the second quarter of 2020, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) decreased 24.8% and adjusted patient days decreased 18.1%, as compared to the second quarter of 2019. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $157 million recorded during the second quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 12.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.5% during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2019, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis decreased 3.5% including the governmental stimulus revenues, and decreased 14.0% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 14.4% and adjusted patient days decreased 9.1%, as compared to the first six months of 2019. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $157 million recorded during the first six months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 7.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 1.3% during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2019. During the first six months of 2020, as compared to the first six months of 2019, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis decreased 1.6% including the governmental stimulus revenues, and decreased 6.8% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

During the second quarter of 2020, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 15.4% while adjusted patient days decreased 10.4% as compared to the second quarter of 2019. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $61 million recorded during the second quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 8.1% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.0% during the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2019, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis decreased 3.8% including the governmental stimulus revenues, and decreased 8.5% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 8.6% and adjusted patient days decreased 5.9%, as compared to the first six months of 2019. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $61 million recorded during the first six months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 5.9% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.8% during the first six months of 2020 as compared to the comparable period of 2019. During the first six months of 2020, as compared to the first six months of 2019, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis decreased 0.8% including the governmental stimulus revenues, and decreased 3.2% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our net cash provided by operating activities increased to $1.451 billion as compared to $673 million generated during the first six months of 2019.

The $779 million net increase was due to: (i) a favorable change of $477 million resulting from the Medicare accelerated payments and deferred governmental stimulus grants; (ii) a favorable change of $233 million in accounts receivable; (iii) a favorable change of $134 million in accrued and deferred income taxes; (iv) an unfavorable change of $67 million resulting from a decrease in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and loss on sales of assets and businesses, and; (v) $2 million of other combined net favorable changes.

Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2020, there were no borrowings outstanding pursuant to our $1 billion revolving credit facility or our $450 million accounts receivable securitization program. As of that date, we had $1.375 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to the terms of these debt facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

In addition, as of June 30, 2020, we had approximately $574 million of short-term cash investments.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on July 28, 2020. The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on our website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be available for one full year.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues were approximately $11.4 billion during 2019. In 2020, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; in 2019 ranked #293 on the Fortune 500; and listed #330 in Forbes ranking of U.S.' Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 90,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 26 acute care hospitals, 330 behavioral health facilities, 41 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 37 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry and potential retrospective adjustment in future periods of governmental stimulus grants recorded as revenues in prior periods; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; and potential increases to expenses related to staffing, supply chain or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but expect developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic to materially affect our financial performance in 2020.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, our adoption of ASU 2016-09, unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, changes in the reserve established in connection with our discussions with the Department of Justice, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net revenues $2,729,754

$2,855,168

$5,559,421

$5,659,559















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,308,010

1,383,481

2,740,679

2,749,027 Other operating expenses 625,747

672,564

1,315,537

1,317,344 Supplies expense 283,572

305,857

601,399

613,320 Depreciation and amortization 126,208

121,168

250,602

241,208 Lease and rental expense 28,186

26,535

56,479

52,660

2,371,723

2,509,605

4,964,696

4,973,559















Income from operations 358,031

345,563

594,725

686,000















Interest expense, net 25,473

42,487

61,824

82,127 Other (income) expense, net (3,100)

(7,732)

6,460

(3,231)















Income before income taxes 335,658

310,808

526,441

607,104















Provision for income taxes 79,154

69,543

125,477

128,441















Net income 256,504

241,265

400,964

478,663















Less: Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 4,575

2,945

6,998

6,175















Net income attributable to UHS $251,929

$238,320

$393,966

$472,488































































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.97

$2.67

$4.60

$5.24















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.95

$2.66

$4.58

$5.23

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $251,929

$238,320

$393,966

$472,488 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (824)

(656)

(1,197)

(1,171) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $251,105

$237,664

$392,769

$471,317















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 84,632

89,136

85,422

89,956















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.97

$2.67

$4.60

$5.24















Weighted average number of common shares 84,632

89,136

85,422

89,956 Add: Other share equivalents 427

99

335

145 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 85,059

89,235

85,757

90,101















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.95

$2.66

$4.58

$5.23

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

June 30, 2020

revenues

June 30, 2019

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $251,929





$238,320



Depreciation and amortization 126,208





121,168



Interest expense, net 25,473





42,487



Provision for income taxes 79,154





69,543



EBITDA net of NCI $482,764

17.7%

$471,518

16.5%















Other (income) expense, net (3,100)





(7,732)



Increase in DOJ Reserve -





10,978



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $479,664

17.6%

$474,764

16.6%















Net revenues $2,729,754





$2,855,168



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $251,929

$2.95

$238,320

$2.66 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized gain on marketable securities held for sale (2,223)

(0.03)

-

- Increase in DOJ Reserve -

-

8,369

0.09 Impact of ASU 2016-09 505

0.01

509

0.01 Subtotal adjustments (1,718)

(0.02)

8,878

0.10 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $250,211

$2.93

$247,198

$2.76

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Six Months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Six months ended

% Net

Six months ended

% Net

June 30, 2020

revenues

June 30, 2019

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $393,966





$472,488



Depreciation and amortization 250,602





241,208



Interest expense, net 61,824





82,127



Provision for income taxes 125,477





128,441



EBITDA net of NCI $831,869

15.0%

$924,264

16.3%















Other (income) expense, net 6,460





(3,231)



Increase in DOJ Reserve -





10,978



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $838,329

15.1%

$932,011

16.5%















Net revenues $5,559,421





$5,659,559



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $393,966

$4.58

$472,488

$5.23 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on marketable securities held for sale 5,127

0.06

-

- Increase in DOJ Reserve -

-

8,369

0.09 Impact of ASU 2016-09 1,275

0.01

(10,398)

(0.11) Subtotal adjustments 6,402

0.07

(2,029)

(0.02) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $400,368

$4.65

$470,459

$5.21

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net income $256,504

$241,265

$400,964

$478,663 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized derivative gains (losses) on cash flow hedges 0

(1,008)

0

(3,925) Foreign currency translation adjustment 6,676

5,159

(32,525)

(9,103) Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax 6,676

4,151

(32,525)

(13,028) Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 898

1,616

(1,210)

(850) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,778

2,535

(31,315)

(12,178)















Comprehensive income 262,282

243,800

369,649

466,485 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,575

2,945

6,998

6,175 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $257,707

$240,855

$362,651

$460,310

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 539,622

$ 61,268 Accounts receivable, net

1,438,697



1,560,847 Supplies

167,626



159,889 Other current assets

150,842



133,930 Total current assets

2,296,787



1,915,934











Property and equipment

9,398,890



9,106,377 Less: accumulated depreciation

(4,294,341)



(4,089,679)



5,104,549



5,016,698











Other assets:









Goodwill

3,836,020



3,869,760 Deferred income taxes

20,241



16,189 Right of use assets-operating leases

335,388



326,518 Deferred charges

6,390



6,373 Other

549,124



516,778 Total Assets $ 12,148,499

$ 11,668,250











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Current maturities of long-term debt $ 82,085

$ 87,550 Accounts payable and other liabilities

1,371,698



1,272,374 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred governmental stimulus grants

477,099



0 Legal reserves

145,227



144,509 Operating lease liabilities

56,629



56,442 Federal and state taxes

126,431



2,515 Total current liabilities

2,259,169



1,563,390











Other noncurrent liabilities

374,616



329,932 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent

279,747



270,076 Long-term debt

3,449,940



3,896,577 Deferred income taxes

19,168



25,071











Redeemable noncontrolling interest

4,287



4,333











UHS common stockholders' equity

5,688,647



5,504,105 Noncontrolling interest

72,925



74,766 Total equity

5,761,572



5,578,871











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,148,499

$ 11,668,250

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Six months

ended June 30,

2020







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $400,964

$478,663 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 250,602

241,208 Loss on sale of assets and businesses 2,161

0 Stock-based compensation expense 33,954

34,676 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable 131,294

(101,329) Accrued interest (2,191)

948 Accrued and deferred income taxes 116,707

(16,846) Other working capital accounts 26,361

30,082 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred governmental stimulus grants 477,099

0 Other assets and deferred charges 5,095

(1,333) Other (7,659)

(1,209) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 81,016

51,819 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (64,034)

(44,115) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,451,369

672,564







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (354,610)

(323,920) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 6,440

0 Acquisition of businesses and property (968)

0 Inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 57,029

4,885 Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications (4,421)

(13,893) Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other (285)

(11,949) Net cash used in investing activities (296,815)

(344,877)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Reduction of long-term debt (459,332)

(28,617) Additional borrowings 5,453

177,200 Repurchase of common shares (200,054)

(494,649) Dividends paid (17,344)

(17,953) Issuance of common stock 5,852

5,271 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (8,885)

(11,650) Net cash used in financing activities (674,310)

(370,398)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,639)

(273) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 478,605

(42,984) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 105,667

199,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $584,272

$156,701







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $61,802

$78,623







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $14,394

$145,404







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $80,031

$71,923







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $37,780

$359,329

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)































% Change

% Change









Quarter ended

6 months ended Same Facility:







6/30/2020

6/30/2020















Acute Care Hospitals













Revenues (a)







-3.5%

-1.6% Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus revenues







-14.0%

-6.8% Adjusted Admissions







-24.8%

-14.4% Adjusted Patient Days







-18.1%

-9.1% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus revenues







12.7%

7.7% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus revenues







3.5%

1.3%















Behavioral Health Hospitals













Revenues (b)







-3.8%

-0.8% Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus revenues







-8.5%

-3.2% Adjusted Admissions







-15.4%

-8.6% Adjusted Patient Days







-10.4%

-5.9% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus revenues







8.1%

5.9% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus revenues







2.0%

2.8%















(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $157 million.













(b) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $61 million.













































UHS Consolidated second quarter ended

six months ended

6/30/2020

6/30/2019

6/30/2020

6/30/2019















Revenues $2,729,754

$2,855,168

$5,559,421

$5,659,559 EBITDA net of NCI $482,764

$471,518

$831,869

$924,264 EBITDA Margin net of NCI 17.7%

16.5%

15.0%

16.3% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $479,664

$474,764

$838,329

$932,011 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI 17.6%

16.6%

15.1%

16.5%















Cash Flow From Operations







$1,451,369

$672,564 Days Sales Outstanding







47

51 Capital Expenditures







$354,610

$323,920















Debt







$3,532,025

$4,148,954 UHS' Shareholders Equity







$5,688,647

$5,393,089 Debt / Total Capitalization







38.3%

43.5% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)







2.19

2.50 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)







2.07

2.31 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)







1.59

3.10 Net Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)







1.83



Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)







1.73



Net Debt / Cash From Operations (1) (2)







1.33



















(1) Latest 4 quarters (2) Debt, net of $574 million of short-term cash investments held as of June 30, 2020

Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands)



















































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,446,099

100.0%

$1,499,054

100.0%

$2,943,222

100.0%

$2,990,405

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

589,677

40.8%

624,035

41.6%

1,248,606

42.4%

1,243,352

41.6% Other operating expenses

344,384

23.8%

340,414

22.7%

719,915

24.5%

673,152

22.5% Supplies expense

233,419

16.1%

255,703

17.1%

497,949

16.9%

513,847

17.2% Depreciation and amortization

78,440

5.4%

75,810

5.1%

156,368

5.3%

150,171

5.0% Lease and rental expense

16,563

1.1%

14,736

1.0%

32,583

1.1%

29,035

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,262,483

87.3%

1,310,698

87.4%

2,655,421

90.2%

2,609,557

87.3% Income from operations

183,616

12.7%

188,356

12.6%

287,801

9.8%

380,848

12.7% Interest expense, net

516

0.0%

244

0.0%

1,134

0.0%

523

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

-

-

(45)

(0.0)%

-

-

(45)

(0.0)% Income before income taxes

$183,100

12.7%

$188,157

12.6%

$286,667

9.7%

$380,370

12.7%





































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,467,506

100.0%

$1,531,709

100.0%

$2,988,555

100.0%

$3,046,553

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

589,762

40.2%

624,035

40.7%

1,248,721

41.8%

1,243,352

40.8% Other operating expenses

365,810

24.9%

373,069

24.4%

765,267

25.6%

729,300

23.9% Supplies expense

233,419

15.9%

255,703

16.7%

497,949

16.7%

513,847

16.9% Depreciation and amortization

78,440

5.3%

75,810

4.9%

156,368

5.2%

150,171

4.9% Lease and rental expense

16,563

1.1%

14,736

1.0%

32,583

1.1%

29,035

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,283,994

87.5%

1,343,353

87.7%

2,700,888

90.4%

2,665,705

87.5% Income from operations

183,512

12.5%

188,356

12.3%

287,667

9.6%

380,848

12.5% Interest expense, net

516

0.0%

244

0.0%

1,134

0.0%

523

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

-

-

(45)

(0.0)%

-

-

(45)

(0.0)% Income before income taxes

$182,996

12.5%

$188,157

12.3%

$286,533

9.6%

$380,370

12.5%

































(a) Includes $157 million of governmental stimulus program revenues in each of the three and six-months periods ended June 30, 2020.

We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The All Acute Care Hospital Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands)



















































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a) $1,240,631

100.0%

$1,289,115

100.0%

$2,524,631

100.0%

$2,546,024

100.0% Operating charges:





























Salaries, wages and benefits 648,385

52.3%

676,003

52.4%

1,340,862

53.1%

1,343,926

52.8% Other operating expenses 221,709

17.9%

237,490

18.4%

464,918

18.4%

474,762

18.6% Supplies expense 50,386

4.1%

49,608

3.8%

102,015

4.0%

98,324

3.9% Depreciation and amortization 43,342

3.5%

40,565

3.1%

86,273

3.4%

81,494

3.2% Lease and rental expense 10,576

0.9%

10,718

0.8%

21,787

0.9%

21,338

0.8% Subtotal-operating expenses 974,398

78.5%

1,014,384

78.7%

2,015,855

79.8%

2,019,844

79.3% Income from operations 266,233

21.5%

274,731

21.3%

508,776

20.2%

526,180

20.7% Interest expense, net 361

0.0%

369

0.0%

725

0.0%

744

0.0% Other (income) expense, net 922

0.1%

109

0.0%

1,811

0.1%

784

0.0% Income before income taxes $264,950

21.4%

$274,253

21.3%

$506,240

20.1%

$524,652

20.6%































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a) $1,259,123

100.0%

$1,320,241

100.0%

$2,565,232

100.0%

$2,606,624

100.0% Operating charges:





























Salaries, wages and benefits 649,376

51.6%

683,948

51.8%

1,342,648

52.3%

1,359,647

52.2% Other operating expenses 245,045

19.5%

265,785

20.1%

511,227

19.9%

527,922

20.3% Supplies expense 50,363

4.0%

49,986

3.8%

102,002

4.0%

99,117

3.8% Depreciation and amortization 45,038

3.6%

42,339

3.2%

88,927

3.5%

84,891

3.3% Lease and rental expense 11,259

0.9%

11,719

0.9%

23,417

0.9%

23,363

0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses 1,001,081

79.5%

1,053,777

79.8%

2,068,221

80.6%

2,094,940

80.4% Income from operations 258,042

20.5%

266,464

20.2%

497,011

19.4%

511,684

19.6% Interest expense, net 354

0.0%

369

0.0%

751

0.0%

744

0.0% Other (income) expense, net 922

0.1%

109

0.0%

1,811

0.1%

786

0.0% Income before income taxes $256,766

20.4%

$265,986

20.1%

$494,449

19.3%

$510,154

19.6%































(a) Includes $61 million of governmental stimulus program revenues in each of the three and six-months periods ended June 30, 2020.

We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The All Behavioral Health Care Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019









































AS REPORTED:

































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

06/30/20

06/30/19

% change

06/30/20

06/30/19

% change























Hospitals owned and leased 26

26

0.0%

330

327

0.9% Average licensed beds 6,451

6,371

1.3%

23,573

23,798

-0.9% Average available beds 6,279

6,195

1.4%

23,470

23,698

-1.0% Patient days 317,359

357,894

-11.3%

1,464,601

1,632,531

-10.3% Average daily census 3,487.4

3,932.9

-11.3%

16,094.5

17,939.9

-10.3% Occupancy-licensed beds 54.1%

61.7%

-12.4%

68.3%

75.4%

-9.4% Occupancy-available beds 55.5%

63.5%

-12.5%

68.6%

75.7%

-9.4% Admissions 64,208

78,879

-18.6%

102,770

121,687

-15.5% Length of stay 4.9

4.5

8.9%

14.3

13.4

6.2%























Inpatient revenue $6,736,777

$7,051,925

-4.5%

$2,285,359

$2,547,626

-10.3% Outpatient revenue 3,394,680

4,402,308

-22.9%

216,174

268,693

-19.5% Total patient revenue 10,131,457

11,454,233

-11.5%

2,501,533

2,816,319

-11.2% Other revenue 269,749

114,017

136.6%

113,717

62,140

83.0% Gross hospital revenue 10,401,206

11,568,250

-10.1%

2,615,250

2,878,459

-9.1% Total deductions 8,933,700

10,036,541

-11.0%

1,356,127

1,558,218

-13.0% Net hospital revenue $1,467,506

$1,531,709

-4.2%

$1,259,123

$1,320,241

-4.6%















































SAME FACILITY:















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

06/30/20

06/30/19

% change

06/30/20

06/30/19

% change























Hospitals owned and leased 26

26

0.0%

312

312

0.0% Average licensed beds 6,451

6,371

1.3%

23,399

23,299

0.4% Average available beds 6,279

6,195

1.4%

23,296

23,199

0.4% Patient days 317,359

357,894

-11.3%

1,456,945

1,614,274

-9.7% Average daily census 3,487.4

3,932.9

-11.3%

16,010.4

17,739.3

-9.7% Occupancy-licensed beds 54.1%

61.7%

-12.4%

68.4%

76.1%

-10.1% Occupancy-available beds 55.5%

63.5%

-12.5%

68.7%

76.5%

-10.1% Admissions 64,208

78,879

-18.6%

102,248

119,975

-14.8% Length of stay 4.9

4.5

8.9%

14.2

13.5

5.9%

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019









































AS REPORTED:

































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

06/30/20

06/30/19

% change

06/30/20

06/30/19

% change























Hospitals owned and leased 26

26

0.0%

330

327

0.9% Average licensed beds 6,451

6,371

1.3%

23,604

23,871

-1.1% Average available beds 6,279

6,195

1.4%

23,501

23,771

-1.1% Patient days 687,872

727,620

-5.5%

3,057,212

3,251,336

-6.0% Average daily census 3,779.5

4,020.2

-6.0%

16,797.9

17,963.2

-6.5% Occupancy-licensed beds 58.6%

63.1%

-7.2%

71.2%

75.3%

-5.4% Occupancy-available beds 60.2%

64.9%

-7.2%

71.5%

75.6%

-5.4% Admissions 141,976

159,542

-11.0%

223,787

245,394

-8.8% Length of stay 4.8

4.6

6.2%

13.7

13.2

3.1%























Inpatient revenue $14,558,249

$14,215,639

2.4%

$4,810,898

$5,031,625

-4.4% Outpatient revenue 8,076,421

8,659,922

-6.7%

475,913

535,239

-11.1% Total patient revenue 22,634,670

22,875,561

-1.1%

5,286,811

5,566,864

-5.0% Other revenue 386,027

223,343

72.8%

170,107

110,739

53.6% Gross hospital revenue 23,020,697

23,098,904

-0.3%

5,456,918

5,677,603

-3.9% Total deductions 20,032,142

20,052,351

-0.1%

2,891,686

3,070,979

-5.8% Net hospital revenue $2,988,555

$3,046,553

-1.9%

$2,565,232

$2,606,624

-1.6%















































SAME FACILITY:















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

06/30/20

06/30/19

% change

06/30/20

06/30/19

% change























Hospitals owned and leased 26

26

0.0%

312

312

0.0% Average licensed beds 6,451

6,371

1.3%

23,442

23,325

0.5% Average available beds 6,279

6,195

1.4%

23,339

23,225

0.5% Patient days 687,872

727,620

-5.5%

3,042,689

3,214,280

-5.3% Average daily census 3,779.5

4,020.2

-6.0%

16,718.1

17,758.5

-5.9% Occupancy-licensed beds 58.6%

63.1%

-7.2%

71.3%

76.1%

-6.3% Occupancy-available beds 60.2%

64.9%

-7.2%

71.6%

76.5%

-6.3% Admissions 141,976

159,542

-11.0%

222,664

242,263

-8.1% Length of stay 4.8

4.6

6.2%

13.7

13.3

3.0%

