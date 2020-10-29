Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $241.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $97.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2019. Net revenues increased 3.2% to $2.913 billion during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.822 billion during the third quarter of 2019.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of 2020 was $246.5 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, as compared to $176.3 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2019.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 were the following:

A favorable impact of approximately $21.4 million , or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from $28 million of net revenues recorded in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program related to our acute care hospitals. Approximately $11 million of these supplemental revenues were attributable to the first nine months of 2020 and $17 million were attributable to prior years, and;

, or per diluted share, resulting from of net revenues recorded in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program related to our acute care hospitals. Approximately of these supplemental revenues were attributable to the first nine months of 2020 and were attributable to prior years, and; An unfavorable impact of approximately $4.7 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, resulting from a reversal of previously recorded grant income revenues of approximately $5 million , as provided for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), as discussed below in CARES Act and Other Governmental Grants and Medicare Accelerated Payments.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $5.2 million, or $.06 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $2.1 million, or $.02 per diluted share, ($2.7 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and; (ii) a unfavorable after-tax impact of $3.1 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2019, is an aggregate net unfavorable after-tax impact of $79.1 million, or $.89 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $74.6 million, or $.84 per diluted share, resulting from a $97.6 million provision for asset impairment recorded in connection with Foundations Recovery Network, L.L.C.; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $6.2 million, or $.07 per diluted share, resulting from the non-deductible portion of the net federal and state income taxes due on the settlement finalized in July, 2020 with the Department of Justice, Civil Division, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.7 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of 2019 is a pre-tax unrealized loss of $15.2 million, or $.13 per diluted share (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $471.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $297.4 million during the third quarter of 2019. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, and the above-mentioned provision for asset impairment recorded during the third quarter of 2019, was $472.8 million during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $404.4 million during the third quarter of 2019.

COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material unfavorable effect on our operations and financial results since that time, before giving effect to the revenues recorded in connection with the CARES Act and other governmental grants as discussed below in CARES Act and Other Governmental Grants and Medicare Accelerated Payments. Patient volumes at both our acute care and behavioral health care facilities were most significantly reduced in March and April. Our acute care and behavioral health facilities began experiencing gradual and continued improvement in patient volumes since May as various states eased stay-at-home restrictions and acute care hospitals were permitted to resume elective surgeries and procedures. Although many of our acute care and behavioral health facilities are located in states that have continued to experience intermittent increases in COVID-19 infections, non-COVID-19 patient volumes at our hospitals have not been as dramatically impacted in recent months by increases experienced from time-to-time in COVID-19 patient volumes. We believe that the adverse impact that COVID-19 will have on our future operations and financial results will depend upon many factors, most of which are beyond our capability to control or predict.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $635.2 million, or $7.40 per diluted share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $569.7 million, or $6.35 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2019. Net revenues decreased slightly to $8.472 billion during the first nine months of 2020 as compared to $8.482 billion during the comparable period of 2019.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $646.9 million, or $7.53 per diluted share, as compared to $646.7 million, or $7.21 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2019.

Our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 included the following:

A favorable impact of $157.2 million , or $1.84 per diluted share, resulting from the recording of approximately $213 million of grant income revenues, as discussed below in CARES Act and Other Governmental Grants and Medicare Accelerated Payments, and;

, or per diluted share, resulting from the recording of approximately of grant income revenues, as discussed below in and; A favorable impact of $21.4 million , or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from the above-mentioned $28 million of net revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020 in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $11.6 million, or $.13 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $7.2 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($9.4 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $4.4 million, or $.05 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, is an aggregate net unfavorable after-tax impact of $77.0 million, or $.86 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $74.6 million, or $.84 per diluted share, resulting from a $97.6 million provision for asset impairment recorded in connection with Foundations Recovery Network, L.L.C.; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $14.6 million, or $.16 per diluted share, resulting from the non-deductible portion of the net federal and state income taxes due on the settlement finalized in July, 2020 with the Department of Justice, Civil Division, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $12.1 million, or $.14 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 is a pre-tax unrealized loss of $12.5 million, or $.11 per diluted share (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI was $1.303 billion during the first nine months of 2020, as compared to $1.222 billion during the first nine months of 2019. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, and the increase in the Department of Justice settlement reserve and the provision for asset impairment, both of which were recorded during the first nine months of 2019, was $1.311 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and $1.336 billion during the comparable period of 2019.

Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

During the third quarter of 2020, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) decreased 17.3% and adjusted patient days decreased 1.6%, as compared to the third quarter of 2019. At these facilities, excluding the CARES Act and other grant income revenues of approximately $4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 26.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 6.0% during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the third quarter of 2019, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 5.5% including the impact of the CARES Act and other grant income revenues, and increased 5.2% excluding the impact of the CARES Act and other grant income revenues.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 15.4% and adjusted patient days decreased 6.6%, as compared to the first nine months of 2019. At these facilities, excluding the CARES Act and other grant income revenues of approximately $161 million recorded during the first nine months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 13.8% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.0% during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the comparable nine-month period of 2019. During the first nine months of 2020, as compared to the comparable period of 2019, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 0.8% including the CARES Act and other grant income revenues, and decreased 2.8% excluding the CARES Act and other grant income revenues.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

During the third quarter of 2020, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 5.6% while adjusted patient days decreased 3.6% as compared to the third quarter of 2019. At these facilities, excluding the impact of the CARES Act and other grant income revenue reversal of approximately $9 million recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 8.0% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 5.7% during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, as compared to the third quarter of 2019, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased 1.2% including the impact of the CARES Act and other grant income revenue reversal, and increased 1.9% excluding the impact of the CARES Act and other grant income revenue reversal.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 7.6% and adjusted patient days decreased 5.1%, as compared to the first nine months of 2019. At these facilities, excluding the CARES Act and other grant income revenues of approximately $52 million recorded during the first nine months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 6.6% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.8% during the first nine months of 2020 as compared to the comparable period of 2019. During the first nine months of 2020, as compared to the comparable period of 2019, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis decreased 0.2% including the CARES Act and other grant income revenues, and decreased 1.5% excluding the CARES Act and other grant income revenues.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, our net cash provided by operating activities increased to $2.218 billion as compared to $1.105 billion generated during the first nine months of 2019.

The $1.113 billion net increase was due to: (i) a favorable change of $878 million resulting from the Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants; (ii) a favorable change of $111 million due to the payment deferral of the employer's share of Social Security taxes, as provided for by the CARES Act; (iii) a favorable change of $52 million in accrued and deferred income taxes; (iv) a favorable change of $49 million in accounts receivable; (v) a favorable change $30 million in other working capital accounts due primarily to the timing of accounts payable disbursements, and; (vi) $7 million of other combined net unfavorable changes.

Liquidity:

As of September 30, 2020, there were no borrowings outstanding pursuant to our $1 billion revolving credit facility or our $450 million accounts receivable securitization program. As of that date, we had $1.447 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to the terms of these debt facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

In addition, as of September 30, 2020, we had approximately $1.101 billion of cash and cash equivalents.

CARES Act and Other Governmental Grants and Medicare Accelerated Payments:

As of September 30, 2020, we have received an aggregate of $1.091 billion as follows:

Approximately $396 million of funds received from various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, as provided for by the CARES Act.

of funds received from various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, as provided for by the CARES Act. Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 , was an unfavorable impact of $4.7 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, resulting from a reversal of previously recorded CARES Act and other grant income revenues of approximately $5 million . During the third quarter of 2020, approximately $4 million of grant income revenues were recorded by our acute care services, while our behavioral health services reversed approximately $9 million of previously recorded CARES Act and other grant income revenues.

, was an unfavorable impact of , or per diluted share, resulting from a reversal of previously recorded CARES Act and other grant income revenues of approximately . During the third quarter of 2020, approximately of grant income revenues were recorded by our acute care services, while our behavioral health services reversed approximately of previously recorded CARES Act and other grant income revenues.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 , was the favorable impact of $157.2 million , or $1.84 per diluted share, resulting from the recording of approximately $213 million of CARES Act and other grant income revenues. Approximately $161 million of the grant income revenues were attributable to our acute care services and approximately $52 million were attributable to our behavioral health care services.

, was the favorable impact of , or per diluted share, resulting from the recording of approximately of CARES Act and other grant income revenues. Approximately of the grant income revenues were attributable to our acute care services and approximately were attributable to our behavioral health care services.

As of September 30, 2020 , approximately $183 million of these funds remain in the Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants liability account in our condensed consolidated balance sheet.

, approximately of these funds remain in the Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants liability account in our condensed consolidated balance sheet. Approximately $695 million of Medicare accelerated payments received. Pursuant to legislation enacted on October 1, 2020 , these funds are required to be repaid to the government beginning in the second quarter of 2021 through the third quarter of 2022 through withholding of future Medicare revenues earned during those periods. There was no impact on our earnings during the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 in connection with receipt of these funds. As of September 30, 2020 , the funds are included in the Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants liability account in our condensed balance sheet.

We recognized grant income net revenues related to the CARES Act and other governmental grant funding based on information available at September 30, 2020 based upon laws and regulations governing the funding as well as interpretations issued by the Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"). In October 2020, HHS issued new reporting requirements for the CARES Act funding. Due to these new reporting requirements and various interpretations, there is at least a reasonable possibility that amounts recorded under CARES Act funding will change in future periods.

Update on Previously Disclosed Information Technology Incident:

As previously disclosed on September 29, 2020, we experienced an information technology security incident in the early morning hours of September 27, 2020. As a result of this cyberattack, we suspended user access to our information technology applications related to operations located in the United States. While our information technology applications were offline, patient care was delivered safely and effectively at our facilities across the country utilizing established back-up processes, including offline documentation methods.

Since that time, our information technology applications have been restored at our acute care and behavioral health hospitals, as well as at the corporate level, thereby re-establishing connections to all major systems and applications, including electronic medical records, laboratory and pharmacy systems. With the back-loading of data substantially complete at this point, our hospitals are resuming normal operations.

We have worked diligently with our information technology security partners to restore our information technology infrastructure and business operations as quickly as possible. In parallel, we immediately began investigating the nature and potential impact of the security incident and engaged third-party information technology and forensic vendors to assist. Although the investigation remains ongoing, no evidence of unauthorized access, copying or misuse of any patient or employee data has been identified to date.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues were approximately $11.4 billion during 2019. In 2020, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; ranked #281 on the Fortune 500; and listed #330 in Forbes ranking of U.S.' Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 90,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 26 acute care hospitals, 330 behavioral health facilities, 41 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 37 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry and potential retrospective adjustment in future periods of CARES Act and other grant income revenues recorded as revenues in prior periods; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; and potential increases to expenses related to staffing, supply chain or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but expect developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic to materially affect our financial performance in 2020. In addition, although we are unable to quantify the ultimate impact of the above-mentioned information technology security incident that we experienced in late September, 2020, the incident could have an adverse effect on our future results of operations.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, our adoption of ASU 2016-09, unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, changes in the reserve established in connection with our discussions with the Department of Justice, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net revenues $2,912,541

$2,822,453

$8,471,962

$8,482,012















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,406,348

1,408,226

4,147,027

4,157,253 Other operating expenses 666,665

762,174

1,982,202

2,079,518 Supplies expense 335,409

313,936

936,808

927,256 Depreciation and amortization 125,961

121,528

376,563

362,736 Lease and rental expense 28,488

27,660

84,967

80,320

2,562,871

2,633,524

7,527,567

7,607,083















Income from operations 349,670

188,929

944,395

874,929















Interest expense, net 24,575

41,447

86,399

123,574 Other (income) expense, net 1,831

9,407

8,291

6,176















Income before income taxes 323,264

138,075

849,705

745,179















Provision for income taxes 79,172

37,205

204,649

165,646















Net income 244,092

100,870

645,056

579,533















Less: Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 2,813

3,680

9,811

9,855















Net income attributable to UHS $241,279

$97,190

$635,245

$569,678































































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.84

$1.10

$7.44

$6.36















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.82

$1.10

$7.40

$6.35

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $241,279

$97,190

$635,245

$569,678 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (790)

(243)

(1,987)

(1,414) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $240,489

$96,947

$633,258

$568,264















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 84,672

87,952

85,172

89,288















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.84

$1.10

$7.44

$6.36















Weighted average number of common shares 84,672

87,952

85,172

89,288 Add: Other share equivalents 575

403

415

231 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 85,247

88,355

85,587

89,519















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.82

$1.10

$7.40

$6.35

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

September 30, 2020

revenues

September 30, 2019

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $241,279





$97,190



Depreciation and amortization 125,961





121,528



Interest expense, net 24,575





41,447



Provision for income taxes 79,172





37,205



EBITDA net of NCI $470,987

16.2%

$297,370

10.5%















Other (income) expense, net 1,831





9,407



Provision for asset impairment -





97,631



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $472,818

16.2%

$404,408

14.3%















Net revenues $2,912,541





$2,822,453



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $241,279

$2.82

$97,190

$1.10 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on marketable securities held for sale 2,066

0.02

-

- Increase in DOJ Reserve and related income taxes -

-

6,214

0.07 Impact of ASU 2016-09 3,137

0.04

(1,724)

(0.02) Provision for asset impairment -

-

74,583

0.84 Subtotal adjustments 5,203

0.06

79,073

0.89 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $246,482

$2.88

$176,263

$1.99

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Nine months ended

% Net

Nine months ended

% Net

September 30, 2020

revenues

September 30, 2019

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $635,245





$569,678



Depreciation and amortization 376,563





362,736



Interest expense, net 86,399





123,574



Provision for income taxes 204,649





165,646



EBITDA net of NCI $1,302,856

15.4%

$1,221,634

14.4%















Other (income) expense, net 8,291





6,176



Increase in DOJ Reserve -





10,978



Provision for asset impairment -





97,631



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,311,147

15.5%

$1,336,419

15.8%















Net revenues $8,471,962





$8,482,012



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $635,245

$7.40

$569,678

$6.35 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on marketable securities held for sale 7,193

0.08

-

- Increase in DOJ Reserve and related income taxes -

-

14,583

0.16 Impact of ASU 2016-09 4,412

0.05

(12,122)

(0.14) Provision for asset impairment -

-

74,583

0.84 Subtotal adjustments 11,605

0.13

77,044

0.86 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $646,850

$7.53

$646,722

$7.21

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net income $244,092

$100,870

$645,056

$579,533 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized derivative gains (losses) on cash flow hedges 0

0

0

(3,925) Foreign currency translation adjustment 14,245

(10,089)

(18,280)

(19,192) Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax 14,245

(10,089)

(18,280)

(23,117) Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 302

174

(908)

(676) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 13,943

(10,263)

(17,372)

(22,441)















Comprehensive income 258,035

90,607

627,684

557,092 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,813

3,680

9,811

9,855 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $255,222

$86,927

$617,873

$547,237

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)





















September 30,



December 31,







2020



2019

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,101,230

$ 61,268

Accounts receivable, net



1,574,751



1,560,847

Supplies



176,105



159,889

Other current assets



143,072



133,930

Total current assets



2,995,158



1,915,934

















Property and equipment



9,652,778



9,106,377

Less: accumulated depreciation



(4,403,941)



(4,089,679)







5,248,837



5,016,698

















Other assets:













Goodwill



3,854,265



3,869,760

Deferred income taxes



19,936



16,189

Right of use assets-operating leases



330,172



326,518

Deferred charges



5,136



6,373

Other



556,258



516,778

Total Assets

$ 13,009,762

$ 11,668,250

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 94,504

$ 87,550

Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,625,262



1,272,374

Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants

878,480



0

Legal reserves



5,426



144,509

Operating lease liabilities



57,219



56,442

Federal and state taxes



7,335



2,515

Total current liabilities



2,668,226



1,563,390

















Other noncurrent liabilities



488,457



329,932

Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



274,236



270,076

Long-term debt



3,514,673



3,896,577

Deferred income taxes



24,895



25,071

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,177



4,333

















UHS common stockholders' equity



5,962,788



5,504,105

Noncontrolling interest



72,310



74,766

Total equity



6,035,098



5,578,871

















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 13,009,762

$ 11,668,250



Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Nine months





ended September 30,

2020

2019







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $645,056

$579,533 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 376,563

362,736 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses 2,124

(5,982) Stock-based compensation expense 49,928

52,167 Costs related to extinguishment of debt 1,365

0 Provision for asset impairment 0

97,631 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable 11,431

(37,332) Accrued interest (10,526)

(2,962) Accrued and deferred income taxes (2,095)

(53,714) Other working capital accounts 119,948

90,262 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants 878,480

0 Other assets and deferred charges 1,271

15,237 Other 115,431

(663) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 113,571

76,245 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (84,390)

(68,046) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,218,157

1,105,112







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (546,656)

(480,247) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 7,851

7,497 Acquisition of businesses and property (52,009)

0 Inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 22,453

34,484 Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications (5,345)

(18,240) Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other (997)

(11,949) Net cash used in investing activities (574,703)

(468,455)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Reduction of long-term debt (1,173,590)

(68,175) Additional borrowings 803,197

15,100 Financing costs (8,256)

0 Repurchase of common shares (200,098)

(587,976) Dividends paid (17,344)

(35,556) Issuance of common stock 9,288

8,248 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (15,175)

(11,887) Purchase of ownership interests from minority members (548)

0 Net cash used in financing activities (602,526)

(680,246)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (706)

(1,259) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,040,222

(44,848) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 105,667

199,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $1,145,889

$154,837







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $93,579

$122,699







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $208,460

$221,298







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $76,402

$83,552







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $47,679

$364,453

Universal Health Services, Inc.



Supplemental Statistical Information



(unaudited)











































% Change

% Change













Quarter ended

9 months ended Same Facility:











9/30/2020

9/30/2020



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues (a)











5.5%

0.8% Revenues-excludes CARES Act and other grant income





5.2%

-2.8% Adjusted Admissions











-17.3%

-15.4% Adjusted Patient Days











-1.6%

-6.6% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes CARES Act and other grant income

26.2%

13.8% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes CARES Act and other grant income 6.0%

3.0%



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues (b)











1.2%

-0.2% Revenues-excludes CARES Act and other grant income





1.9%

-1.5% Adjusted Admissions











-5.6%

-7.6% Adjusted Patient Days











-3.6%

-5.1% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes CARES Act and other grant income

8.0%

6.6% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes CARES Act and other grant income 5.7%

3.8%



















(a) Includes CARES Act and other grant income of $4 million and $161 million recorded in the three and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (b) Includes the reversal of CARES Act and other grant income of $9 million and CARES Act and other grant income of $52 million recorded in the three and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.







































UHS Consolidated



third quarter ended

nine months ended





9/30/2020

9/30/2019

9/30/2020

9/30/2019



















Revenues



$2,912,541

$2,822,453

$8,471,962

$8,482,012 EBITDA net of NCI



$470,987

$297,370

$1,302,856

$1,221,634 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



16.2%

10.5%

15.4%

14.4% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$472,818

$404,408

$1,311,147

$1,336,419 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

16.2%

14.3%

15.5%

15.8%



















Cash Flow From Operations











$2,218,157

$1,105,112 Days Sales Outstanding











51

50 Capital Expenditures











$546,656

$480,247



















Debt











$3,609,177

$3,948,371 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$5,962,788

$5,389,215 Debt / Total Capitalization











37.7%

42.3% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











2.02

2.50 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)







2.03

2.21 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











1.41

2.76 Net Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)









1.40



Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)





1.41



Net Debt / Cash From Operations (1) (2)







0.98























(1) Latest 4 quarters (2) Debt, net of $1.101 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020

Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,585,142

100.0%

$1,502,891

100.0%

$4,528,364

100.0%

$4,493,296

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

660,610

41.7%

653,792

43.5%

1,909,216

42.2%

1,897,144

42.2% Other operating expenses

366,754

23.1%

344,681

22.9%

1,086,669

24.0%

1,017,833

22.7% Supplies expense

283,829

17.9%

263,462

17.5%

781,778

17.3%

777,309

17.3% Depreciation and amortization

78,388

4.9%

76,318

5.1%

234,756

5.2%

226,489

5.0% Lease and rental expense

17,641

1.1%

16,235

1.1%

50,224

1.1%

45,270

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,407,222

88.8%

1,354,488

90.1%

4,062,643

89.7%

3,964,045

88.2% Income from operations

177,920

11.2%

148,403

9.9%

465,721

10.3%

529,251

11.8% Interest expense, net

205

0.0%

305

0.0%

1,339

0.0%

828

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

-

-

13

0.0%

-

-

(32)

(0.0)% Income before income taxes

$177,715

11.2%

$148,085

9.9%

$464,382

10.3%

$528,455

11.8%





































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,610,003

100.0%

$1,528,535

100.0%

$4,598,558

100.0%

$4,575,088

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

660,694

41.0%

653,792

42.8%

1,909,415

41.5%

1,897,144

41.5% Other operating expenses

391,642

24.3%

370,325

24.2%

1,156,909

25.2%

1,099,625

24.0% Supplies expense

283,827

17.6%

263,462

17.2%

781,776

17.0%

777,309

17.0% Depreciation and amortization

78,388

4.9%

76,318

5.0%

234,756

5.1%

226,489

5.0% Lease and rental expense

17,641

1.1%

16,235

1.1%

50,224

1.1%

45,270

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,432,192

89.0%

1,380,132

90.3%

4,133,080

89.9%

4,045,837

88.4% Income from operations

177,811

11.0%

148,403

9.7%

465,478

10.1%

529,251

11.6% Interest expense, net

205

0.0%

305

0.0%

1,339

0.0%

828

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

-

-

13

0.0%

-

-

(32)

(0.0)% Income before income taxes

$177,606

11.0%

$148,085

9.7%

$464,139

10.1%

$528,455

11.6%

































(a) Includes CARES Act and other grant income of $4 million and $161 million recorded in the three and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively. We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

































The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,276,975

100.0%

$1,261,774

100.0%

$3,801,606

100.0%

$3,807,798

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

683,441

53.5%

683,345

54.2%

2,024,303

53.2%

2,027,271

53.2% Other operating expenses

230,060

18.0%

239,548

19.0%

694,978

18.3%

714,310

18.8% Supplies expense

51,811

4.1%

50,336

4.0%

153,827

4.0%

148,660

3.9% Depreciation and amortization

43,985

3.4%

41,595

3.3%

130,258

3.4%

123,089

3.2% Lease and rental expense

10,067

0.8%

10,910

0.9%

31,854

0.8%

32,248

0.8% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,019,364

79.8%

1,025,734

81.3%

3,035,220

79.8%

3,045,578

80.0% Income from operations

257,611

20.2%

236,040

18.7%

766,386

20.2%

762,220

20.0% Interest expense, net

354

0.0%

359

0.0%

1,079

0.0%

1,103

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

526

0.0%

1,058

0.1%

2,337

0.1%

1,842

0.0% Income before income taxes

$256,731

20.1%

$234,623

18.6%

$762,970

20.1%

$759,275

19.9%





































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,299,591

100.0%

$1,291,816

100.0%

$3,864,823

100.0%

$3,898,440

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

684,575

52.7%

690,084

53.4%

2,027,223

52.5%

2,049,731

52.6% Other operating expenses

253,779

19.5%

363,328

28.1%

765,006

19.8%

891,250

22.9% Supplies expense

51,858

4.0%

50,692

3.9%

153,861

4.0%

149,809

3.8% Depreciation and amortization

45,154

3.5%

42,436

3.3%

134,081

3.5%

127,327

3.3% Lease and rental expense

10,734

0.8%

11,822

0.9%

34,151

0.9%

35,185

0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,046,100

80.5%

1,158,362

89.7%

3,114,322

80.6%

3,253,302

83.5% Income from operations

253,491

19.5%

133,454

10.3%

750,501

19.4%

645,138

16.5% Interest expense, net

433

0.0%

359

0.0%

1,184

0.0%

1,103

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

526

0.0%

(4,924)

(0.4)%

2,337

0.1%

(4,138)

(0.1)% Income before income taxes

$252,532

19.4%

$138,019

10.7%

$746,980

19.3%

$648,173

16.6%

































(a) Includes the reversal of CARES Act and other grant income of $9 million and CARES Act and other grant income of $52 million recorded in the three and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively. We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

































The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc.









Selected Hospital Statistics









For the Three Months ended









September 30, 2020 and 2019





























































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



09/30/20

09/30/19

% change

09/30/20

09/30/19

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

330

327

0.9% Average licensed beds

6,451

6,387

1.0%

23,566

23,637

-0.3% Average available beds

6,279

6,211

1.1%

23,464

23,536

-0.3% Patient days

383,958

356,914

7.6%

1,563,259

1,623,465

-3.7% Average daily census

4,173.5

3,879.5

7.6%

16,991.9

17,646.4

-3.7% Occupancy-licensed beds

64.7%

60.7%

6.5%

72.1%

74.7%

-3.4% Occupancy-available beds

66.5%

62.5%

6.4%

72.4%

75.0%

-3.4% Admissions

71,682

79,285

-9.6%

115,569

122,709

-5.8% Length of stay

5.4

4.5

19.0%

13.5

13.2

2.2%

























Inpatient revenue

$8,137,264

$7,004,832

16.2%

$2,487,568

$2,536,504

-1.9% Outpatient revenue

4,128,549

4,477,277

-7.8%

243,600

257,690

-5.5% Total patient revenue

12,265,813

11,482,109

6.8%

2,731,168

2,794,194

-2.3% Other revenue

127,396

114,026

11.7%

53,105

57,602

-7.8% Gross hospital revenue

12,393,209

11,596,135

6.9%

2,784,273

2,851,796

-2.4% Total deductions

10,783,206

10,067,600

7.1%

1,484,682

1,559,980

-4.8% Net hospital revenue

$1,610,003

$1,528,535

5.3%

$1,299,591

$1,291,816

0.6%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



09/30/20

09/30/19

% change

09/30/20

09/30/19

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

312

312

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,451

6,387

1.0%

23,440

23,350

0.4% Average available beds

6,279

6,211

1.1%

23,338

23,249

0.4% Patient days

383,958

356,914

7.6%

1,556,152

1,609,071

-3.3% Average daily census

4,173.5

3,879.5

7.6%

16,914.7

17,489.9

-3.3% Occupancy-licensed beds

64.7%

60.7%

6.6%

72.2%

74.9%

-3.7% Occupancy-available beds

66.5%

62.5%

6.3%

72.5%

75.2%

-3.7% Admissions

71,682

79,285

-9.6%

114,902

121,345

-5.3% Length of stay

5.4

4.5

19.0%

13.5

13.3

2.1%

Universal Health Services, Inc.









Selected Hospital Statistics









For the Nine Months ended









September 30, 2020 and 2019





























































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



09/30/20

09/30/19

% change

09/30/20

09/30/19

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

330

327

0.9% Average licensed beds

6,451

6,376

1.2%

23,591

23,792

-0.8% Average available beds

6,279

6,200

1.3%

23,488

23,692

-0.9% Patient days

1,071,830

1,084,534

-1.2%

4,620,471

4,874,801

-5.2% Average daily census

3,911.8

3,972.6

-1.5%

16,863.0

17,856.4

-5.6% Occupancy-licensed beds

60.6%

62.3%

-2.7%

71.5%

75.1%

-4.8% Occupancy-available beds

62.3%

64.1%

-2.8%

71.8%

75.4%

-4.7% Admissions

213,658

238,827

-10.5%

339,356

368,103

-7.8% Length of stay

5.0

4.5

10.5%

13.6

13.2

2.8%

























Inpatient revenue

$22,695,513

$21,220,471

7.0%

$7,298,466

$7,568,129

-3.6% Outpatient revenue

12,204,970

13,137,199

-7.1%

719,513

792,929

-9.3% Total patient revenue

34,900,483

34,357,670

1.6%

8,017,979

8,361,058

-4.1% Other revenue

513,423

337,369

52.2%

223,212

168,341

32.6% Gross hospital revenue

35,413,906

34,695,039

2.1%

8,241,191

8,529,399

-3.4% Total deductions

30,815,348

30,119,951

2.3%

4,376,368

4,630,959

-5.5% Net hospital revenue

$4,598,558

$4,575,088

0.5%

$3,864,823

$3,898,440

-0.9%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



09/30/20

09/30/19

% change

09/30/20

09/30/19

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

312

312

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,451

6,376

1.2%

23,441

23,333

0.5% Average available beds

6,279

6,200

1.3%

23,339

23,233

0.5% Patient days

1,071,830

1,084,534

-1.2%

4,598,843

4,823,337

-4.7% Average daily census

3,911.8

3,972.6

-1.5%

16,784.1

17,667.9

-5.0% Occupancy-licensed beds

60.6%

62.3%

-2.7%

71.6%

75.7%

-5.4% Occupancy-available beds

62.3%

64.1%

-2.8%

71.9%

76.0%

-5.4% Admissions

213,658

238,827

-10.5%

337,566

363,608

-7.2% Length of stay

5.0

4.5

10.5%

13.6

13.3

2.7%

