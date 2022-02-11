Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The company will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

U.S Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647

International: (503) 343-6667

Participant code: 7899332

Listen to live webcast: UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com

Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 7899332 through March 12, 2022

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

