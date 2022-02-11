|
11.02.2022 15:15:00
Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) will issue a press release reporting its fourth quarter results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The company will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results.
Conference Call and Webcast
- Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET
- U.S Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647
- International: (503) 343-6667
- Participant code: 7899332
- Listen to live webcast: UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com
- Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 7899332 through March 12, 2022
About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005110/en/
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.