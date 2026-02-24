Universal Insurance Holdings Inc Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVIH.OB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $66.58 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $6.01 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc reported adjusted earnings of $63.30 million or $2.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $407.92 million from $384.80 million last year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.58 Mln. vs. $6.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.28 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $407.92 Mln vs. $384.80 Mln last year.