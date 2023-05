Universal-investment-Gesellschaft mbH has decreased its portfolio of shares in SP Group A/S

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH has on 17 May 2023 informed SP Group A/S that they effective 11 May 2023 owns less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of SP Group A/S and is therefore no longer major shareholder.

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH now owns 616,610 number of shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 2.00, in SP Group A/S corresponding to 4.94 % of the share capital and voting rights.

