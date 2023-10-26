Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $421.3 million , 16.7% decrease

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $36.8 million , 47.3% decrease

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Per Share: $0.88 per share, 52.2% decrease

Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated third quarter 2023 net income of $23.0 million, or $0.88 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $421.3 million. This compares to net income of $48.5 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted share, during third quarter 2022 on total operating revenues of $505.7 million.

In the third quarter 2023, Universal's operating income decreased $33.0 million to $36.8 million, compared to $69.8 million in the third quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2023 was 8.7%, compared to 13.8% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased $27.6 million during the third quarter 2023 to $56.7 million, compared to $84.4 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the third quarter 2023 was 13.5%, compared to 16.7% during the same period last year.

"Although our individual operating segments experienced varied results, Universal as a whole delivered a solid financial performance for the third quarter of 2023," stated Universal's CEO Tim Phillips. "In this extremely challenging freight environment, depressed volumes and low rates continue to exert downward pressure on the results of our intermodal and company-managed brokerage segments. And while our trucking segment experienced similar macro-level factors, the strong performance in our wind-energy business enhanced the overall financial results in this segment. The highlight of Universal's third quarter was the recurring, strong performance in our contract logistics segment. Although we are acutely aware of the risks posed by on-going union labor disruptions, our contract logistics solutions continue to be in high demand by our OEM customers in automotive and other industries. We believe that Universal's diversified service offerings continue to differentiate us in the market. We remain committed to delivering long-term value to our customers and to our shareholders, and we are extremely grateful for the thousands of Universal employees who get the job done."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $208.1 million , 0.7% decrease

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $35.1 million , 16.9% operating margin

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, third quarter 2023 operating revenues decreased 0.7% to $208.1 million, compared to $209.5 million for the same period last year. At the end of the third quarter 2023, we managed 73 value-added programs compared to 63 at the end of the third quarter 2022. Included in contract logistics segment revenues were $9.1 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $11.3 million during the same period last year. Third quarter 2023 income from operations decreased $0.3 million to $35.1 million, compared to $35.4 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment was 16.9% for both the third quarters 2023 and 2022, the segment's highest operating margin on record.

Intermodal

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $86.6 million , 43.9% decrease

Third Quarter 2023 Operating (Loss): $(4.3) million , (5.0)% operating margin

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 43.9% to $86.6 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $154.4 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $12.7 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $26.4 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage, which totaled $9.9 million during the third quarter 2023, compared to $31.3 million one year earlier. The average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 24.7% and load volumes fell an additional 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. In the third quarter 2023, the intermodal segment experienced an operating loss of $4.3 million compared to income from operations of $28.1 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the third quarter 2023 was (5.0)%, compared to 18.2% one year earlier.

Trucking

- Third Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $97.1 million , 2.5% decrease

- Third Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $6.6 million , 6.8% operating margin

In the trucking segment, third quarter 2023 operating revenues decreased 2.5% to $97.1 million, compared to $99.6 million for the same period last year. Third quarter 2023 trucking segment revenues included $28.8 million of brokerage services, compared to $43.1 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues were $6.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges during the third quarter 2023, compared to $9.1 million in fuel surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 13.3% while load volumes declined 13.1%. Income from operations in the third quarter 2023 increased $1.8 million to $6.6 million compared to $4.8 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the third quarter 2023 was 6.8% compared to 4.8% during the same period last year.

Company-managed Brokerage

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $28.1 million , 30.8% decrease

Third Quarter 2023 Operating (Loss): $(1.1) million , (3.8)% operating margin

Third quarter 2023 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment decreased 30.8% to $28.1 million compared to $40.6 million for the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, average operating revenue per load and load volumes in the company-managed brokerage segment decreased 11.1% and 12.3%, respectively. Third quarter 2023 operating losses in the company-managed brokerage segment were $(1.1) million which compares to $1.1 million of operating income during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2023 was (3.8)% compared to 2.7% during the same period last year.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2023 and is expected to be paid on January 2, 2024.

Other Matters

As of September 30, 2023, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $16.8 million, and $10.5 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter 2023 was $392.0 million, and capital expenditures totaled $112.3 million, including $80.0 million for the acquisition of a terminal in Compton, Los Angeles County, California.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference call:

We invite investors and analysts to our quarterly earnings conference call.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Date: Friday, October 27, 2023 Call Toll Free: (877) 270-2148 International Dial-in: +1 (412) 902-6510

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 3, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (toll) and using encore replay code 2772793. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)









Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 30,

2023



October 1,

2022



September 30,

2023



October 1,

2022

Operating revenues:























Truckload services

$ 69,598



$ 58,107



$ 167,858



$ 176,651

Brokerage services



56,894





83,687





185,892





292,789

Intermodal services



86,630





154,391





289,241





468,869

Dedicated services



86,701





86,613





258,003





241,551

Value-added services



121,428





122,894





370,225





376,875

Total operating revenues



421,251





505,692





1,271,219





1,556,735



























Operating expenses:























Purchased transportation and equipment rent



147,470





208,870





443,434





668,216

Direct personnel and related benefits



134,866





127,125





412,004





389,966

Operating supplies and expenses



43,060





44,734





130,351





132,886

Commission expense



8,334





10,632





24,149





31,412

Occupancy expense



10,913





10,150





33,106





30,345

General and administrative



13,633





13,617





38,967





36,382

Insurance and claims



6,828





5,745





20,795





16,925

Depreciation and amortization



19,386





15,048





57,061





58,333

Total operating expenses



384,490





435,921





1,159,867





1,364,465

Income from operations



36,761





69,771





111,352





192,270

Interest expense, net



(6,495)





(4,490)





(16,590)





(10,842)

Other non-operating income (loss)



588





(454)





885





(324)

Income before income taxes



30,854





64,827





95,647





181,104

Provision for income taxes



7,807





16,347





24,159





45,917

Net income

$ 23,047



$ 48,480



$ 71,488



$ 135,187



























Earnings per common share:























Basic

$ 0.88



$ 1.84



$ 2.72



$ 5.10

Diluted

$ 0.88



$ 1.84



$ 2.72



$ 5.09



























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



26,286





26,278





26,284





26,533

Diluted



26,310





26,309





26,311





26,551



























Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.315



$ 0.315



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









September 30,

2023



December 31,

2022

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,811



$ 47,181

Marketable securities



10,491





10,000

Accounts receivable - net



307,452





350,720

Other current assets



54,467





51,751

Total current assets



389,221





459,652

Property and equipment - net



533,951





391,154

Other long-term assets - net



336,104





352,872

Total assets

$ 1,259,276



$ 1,203,678















Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 217,094



$ 221,598

Debt - net



387,209





378,500

Other long-term liabilities



144,818





156,650

Total liabilities



749,121





756,748

Total shareholders' equity



510,155





446,930

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,259,276



$ 1,203,678



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data









Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 30,

2023



October 1,

2022



September 30,

2023



October 1,

2022

Contract Logistics Segment:























Average number of value-added direct employees



5,439





4,968





5,501





5,064

Average number of value-added full-time equivalents



300





1,226





631





1,384

Number of active value-added programs



73





63





73





63



























Intermodal Segment:























Number of loads



119,792





135,800





355,016





435,923

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 547



$ 726



$ 567



$ 706

Average number of tractors



2,027





2,269





2,102





2,185

Number of depots



9





10





9





10



























Trucking Segment:























Number of loads



43,996





50,614





134,568





154,479

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 2,033



$ 1,794



$ 1,759



$ 1,799

Average number of tractors



879





896





893





899

Average length of haul



382





388





388





397



























Company-Managed Brokerage Segment:























Number of loads (a)



18,535





21,141





56,305





68,453

Average operating revenue per load (a)

$ 1,475



$ 1,659



$ 1,593



$ 1,960

Average length of haul (a)



601





608





621





593







(a) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)









Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 30,

2023



October 1,

2022



September 30,

2023



October 1,

2022

Operating Revenues by Segment:























Contract logistics

$ 208,129



$ 209,507



$ 628,228



$ 618,426

Intermodal



86,630





154,391





289,241





468,869

Trucking



97,085





99,619





258,043





303,649

Company-managed brokerage



28,102





40,615





91,652





160,940

Other



1,305





1,560





4,055





4,851

Total

$ 421,251



$ 505,692



$ 1,271,219



$ 1,556,735



























Income from Operations by Segment:























Contract logistics

$ 35,103



$ 35,400



$ 95,673



$ 88,300

Intermodal



(4,324)





28,148





2,241





72,526

Trucking



6,558





4,791





14,770





21,821

Company-managed brokerage



(1,070)





1,079





(2,230)





9,097

Other



494





353





898





526

Total

$ 36,761



$ 69,771



$ 111,352



$ 192,270



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 30,

2023



October 1,

2022



September 30,

2023



October 1,

2022





( in thousands)



( in thousands)

EBITDA























Net income

$ 23,047



$ 48,480



$ 71,488



$ 135,187

Income tax expense



7,807





16,347





24,159





45,917

Interest expense, net



6,495





4,490





16,590





10,842

Depreciation



16,208





11,498





47,521





47,658

Amortization



3,178





3,550





9,540





10,675

EBITDA

$ 56,735



$ 84,365



$ 169,298



$ 250,279



























EBITDA margin (a)



13.5 %



16.7 %



13.3 %



16.1 %





(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

