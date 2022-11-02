|
02.11.2022 21:15:00
Universal Logistics Holdings to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
WARREN, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) announced that Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer, and Jude Beres, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.
The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and will be broadcast live via webcast at http://www.universallogistics.com. To access the event, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link to the webcast. A link to the replay will be available following the event.
About Universal
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-logistics-holdings-to-participate-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301666598.html
SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Universal Truckload Services IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Universal Truckload Services stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Universal Truckload Services stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Universal Truckload Services präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Universal Truckload Services präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Universal Truckload Services legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: Universal Truckload Services gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Universal Truckload Services präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: Universal Truckload Services zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)