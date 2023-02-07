07.02.2023 08:45:00

Universal Music Group N.V. To Participate in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Annual Investor Meeting

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sir Lucian Grainge, will be interviewed at Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.'s Annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 4:00PM CET (3:00PM GMT). 

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Group)

To listen to the webcast, please visit investors.universalmusic.com.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Media
James Murtagh-Hopkins – communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun – investorrelations@umusic.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-to-participate-in-pershing-square-holdings-ltd-annual-investor-meeting-301740302.html

SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Universal Music Group N.V. Unsponsored American Depositary Receipts Repr 1-2 Shmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Universal Music Group N.V. Unsponsored American Depositary Receipts Repr 1-2 Shmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Universal Music Group N.V. Unsponsored American Depositary Receipts Repr 1-2 Sh 11,46 0,85% Universal Music Group N.V. Unsponsored American Depositary Receipts Repr 1-2 Sh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen