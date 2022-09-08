|
08.09.2022 20:00:00
Universal Music Group N.V. To Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sir Lucian Grainge, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:45pm CEST (10:45am PST).
To listen to the webcast, please visit investors.universalmusic.com.
About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.
