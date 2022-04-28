|
28.04.2022 22:15:00
Universal Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal” or the "Company”) reported 2022 first quarter diluted EPS of $0.56 on a GAAP basis and $0.64 on a non-GAAP1 adjusted basis.
1 Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.
"We reported a 16.9% annualized ROE despite the challenging external environment, which is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business,” said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. "Direct premiums written were up 8.5% from the prior year quarter, significantly outpacing a 6.1% policies in force decline, as meaningful rate increases benefited premium volumes. We are laser focused on improving underwriting profitability, as we prioritize combined ratio improvement over top line growth. In addition to raising rates across Florida and our broader footprint, we’ve reduced exposure to less profitable geographies, tightened underwriting criteria, renegotiated commission rates with our agency partners and exercised prudent expense management. Lastly, rising yields are benefiting our investment income results, and should continue to serve as a tailwind moving forward. Given our strong capital position, the profitability of our business and the steps we continue to take to improve results, we believe we stand out favorably as reinsurers increasingly differentiate amongst cedants in the current market.”
Quarterly Financial Results
Summary Financial Results
|
($thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Change
|
GAAP comparison
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
287,482
|
|
|
$
|
262,757
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
22,471
|
|
|
$
|
36,351
|
|
|
(38.2
|
) %
|
Income before income taxes margin
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
(6.0) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
17,537
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
|
(33.6
|
) %
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
(33.3
|
) %
|
Annualized ROE
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
(6.3) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP comparison2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
27,417
|
|
|
$
|
36,323
|
|
|
(24.5
|
) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
20,052
|
|
|
$
|
26,371
|
|
|
(24.0
|
) %
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
(23.8
|
) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums in force
|
$
|
1,703,151
|
|
|
$
|
1,548,657
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
Policies in force
|
|
916,745
|
|
|
|
976,250
|
|
|
(6.1
|
) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct premiums written
|
$
|
396,481
|
|
|
$
|
365,314
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
Direct premiums earned
|
$
|
414,603
|
|
|
$
|
375,606
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Ceded premiums earned
|
$
|
(145,539
|
)
|
|
$
|
(132,301
|
)
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
Ceded premium ratio
|
|
35.1
|
%
|
|
|
35.2
|
%
|
|
(0.1) pts
|
Net premiums earned
|
$
|
269,064
|
|
|
$
|
243,305
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio
|
|
68.8
|
%
|
|
|
59.2
|
%
|
|
9.6 pts
|
Expense ratio3
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
|
|
33.9
|
%
|
|
(4.8) pts
|
Combined ratio
|
|
97.9
|
%
|
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
|
4.8 pts
|
2 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Adjusted operating income excludes net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, interest expense, and any extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions.
|
3 Expense ratio excludes interest expense.
Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
Net income was $17.5 million, down from $26.4 million in the prior year quarter, and adjusted net income was $20.1 million, down from $26.4 million in the prior year quarter. The decline in adjusted net income primarily stems from a higher net combined ratio, partly offset by higher net premiums earned, commission revenue, net investment income and a lower effective tax rate.
Revenues
Overall revenue was $287.5 million, up 9.4% from the prior year quarter. The increase in revenue primarily stems from higher direct premiums earned associated with rate increases in the Florida homeowners book of business, partly offset by unrealized losses on equity securities.
Direct premiums written were $396.5 million, up 8.5% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from 8.9% growth in Florida and 6.4% growth in other states. Overall growth primarily reflects rate increases, partly offset by lower policies in force.
Direct premiums earned were $414.6 million, up 10.4% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from direct premiums written growth over the past twelve months.
The ceded premium ratio was 35.1%, basically in line with 35.2% in the prior year quarter.
Net premiums earned were $269.1 million, up 10.6% from the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher direct premiums earned, as described above.
Net investment income was $4.0 million, up from $3.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase stems from higher fixed income reinvestment yields.
Commissions, policy fees and other revenue were $17.7 million, up 7.9% from the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects higher commission revenue, which benefited from higher ceded premiums, partly offset by policy fee and other revenue declines associated with lower policies in force.
Margins
The income before income taxes margin was 7.8%, down 6.0 points from the prior year quarter, with the decrease stemming from a higher net combined ratio and unrealized losses on equity securities, partly offset by higher commission revenues.
The net loss ratio was 68.8%, up 9.6 points compared to the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects a higher initial accident year attritional loss pick associated with the challenging Florida claims environment, higher weather above plan and a smaller benefit from our claims adjusting affiliate.
The net expense ratio (excludes interest expense) was 29.1%, down 4.8 points compared to the prior year quarter. The reduction primarily reflects lower renewal commission rates paid to our agents, lower employee compensation and benefits expense and economies of scale.
The net combined ratio was 97.9%, up 4.8 points compared to the prior year quarter. The increase reflects a higher net loss ratio, partly offset by a lower net expense ratio, as described above.
Capital Deployment
During the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 321 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $3.9 million. The Company’s current share repurchase authorization program has $13.9 million remaining as of March 31, 2022 and runs through November 3, 2022.
On April 20, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on May 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022.
Guidance
The Company is maintaining its guidance for 2022 (assuming no further extraordinary weather events and no realized or unrealized gains in 2022):
- GAAP and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS in a range of $1.80 - $2.20
- Annualized return on average equity in a range of 12.5% - 15.0%
Conference Call and Webcast
- Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET
- U.S. Dial-in Number: (855) 752-6647
- International: (503) 343-6667
- Participant code: 9789558
- Listen to live webcast: UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com/investors
- Replay of the call will be available on the UVE website and by phone at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406 using the participant code: 3793583 through May 13, 2022
About Universal
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), including adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which exclude the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments as well as extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions. Extraordinary reinstatement premiums are not covered by reinstatement premium protection and attach just below the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund ("FHCF”) reinsurance layer. Adjusted operating income excludes the impact of the net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, extraordinary reinstatement premiums and associated commissions and interest expense. A "non-GAAP financial measure” is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE’s business trends and to understand UVE’s performance. UVE’s management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our key performance indicators, please refer to the section titled "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Key Performance Indicators” in our forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended March 31, 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "will,” "plan,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors” and "Liquidity and Capital Resources” in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and supplemented in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations and future results, refer to the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Invested Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed maturities, at fair value
|
|
$
|
1,014,677
|
|
|
$
|
1,040,455
|
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
|
|
65,126
|
|
|
|
47,334
|
|
Investment real estate, net
|
|
|
5,845
|
|
|
|
5,891
|
|
Total invested assets
|
|
|
1,085,648
|
|
|
|
1,093,680
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
165,398
|
|
|
|
250,508
|
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
2,635
|
|
|
|
2,635
|
|
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|
|
|
109,401
|
|
|
|
240,993
|
|
Reinsurance recoverable
|
|
|
104,660
|
|
|
|
185,589
|
|
Premiums receivable, net
|
|
|
61,670
|
|
|
|
64,923
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
54,170
|
|
|
|
53,682
|
|
Deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
103,622
|
|
|
|
108,822
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
2,319
|
|
|
|
2,319
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
59,432
|
|
|
|
52,990
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
1,748,955
|
|
|
$
|
2,056,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
$
|
244,482
|
|
|
$
|
346,216
|
|
Unearned premiums
|
|
|
839,647
|
|
|
|
857,769
|
|
Advance premium
|
|
|
85,120
|
|
|
|
53,694
|
|
Reinsurance payable, net
|
|
|
12,723
|
|
|
|
188,662
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
103,384
|
|
|
|
103,676
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
67,258
|
|
|
|
76,422
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,352,614
|
|
|
|
1,626,439
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value)4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock ($0.01 par value)5
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
470
|
|
Treasury shares, at cost - 16,117 and 15,797
|
|
|
(230,994
|
)
|
|
|
(227,115
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
109,099
|
|
|
|
108,202
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
|
|
(58,478
|
)
|
|
|
(15,568
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
576,243
|
|
|
|
563,713
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
396,341
|
|
|
|
429,702
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
1,748,955
|
|
|
$
|
2,056,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
4 Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share.
|
5 Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 47,063 and 47,018 shares; Outstanding 30,946 and 31,221 shares.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
REVENUES
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
$
|
269,064
|
|
|
$
|
243,305
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
4,042
|
|
|
|
2,986
|
|
Net realized gains on investments
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
Net change in unrealized (losses) of equity securities
|
|
|
(3,396
|
)
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
Commission revenue
|
|
|
11,161
|
|
|
|
9,126
|
|
Policy fees
|
|
|
4,779
|
|
|
|
5,387
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
1,774
|
|
|
|
1,905
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
287,482
|
|
|
|
262,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
185,106
|
|
|
|
143,963
|
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
|
|
54,723
|
|
|
|
56,458
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
23,574
|
|
|
|
25,965
|
|Total operating costs and expenses
|
263,403
|
226,386
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
22,471
|
|
|
|
36,351
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
4,934
|
|
|
|
9,943
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
17,537
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
31,147
|
|
|
|
31,208
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
31,227
|
|
|
|
31,277
|
|
Shares outstanding, end of period
|
|
|
30,946
|
|
|
|
31,216
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
Cash dividend declared per common share
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
Book value per share, end of period
|
|
$
|
12.80
|
|
|
$
|
14.56
|
|
Annualized return on average equity (ROE)
|
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
|
23.2
|
%
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
(in thousands, except for Policies In Force data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Premiums
|
|
|
|
|
Direct premiums written - Florida
|
|
$
|
334,437
|
|
|
$
|
307,011
|
|
Direct premiums written - Other States
|
|
|
62,044
|
|
|
|
58,303
|
|
Direct premiums written - Total
|
|
$
|
396,481
|
|
|
$
|
365,314
|
|
Direct premiums earned
|
|
$
|
414,603
|
|
|
$
|
375,606
|
|
Net premiums earned
|
|
$
|
269,064
|
|
|
$
|
243,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting Ratios - Net
|
|
|
|
|
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio
|
|
|
68.8
|
%
|
|
|
59.2
|
%
|
Policy acquisition cost ratio
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
Other operating expense ratio6
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
Expense ratio6
|
|
|
29.1
|
%
|
|
|
33.9
|
%
|
Combined ratio
|
|
|
97.9
|
%
|
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Items
|
|
|
|
|
(Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year's reserve development
|
|
$
|
655
|
|
|
$
|
(1,237
|
)
|
Points on the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio
|
|
0.2 pts
|
|
(0.5) pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 Expense ratio excludes interest expense.
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Policies in force
|
|
|
|
|
Florida
|
|
|
672,029
|
|
|
721,321
|
Other States
|
|
|
244,716
|
|
|
254,929
|
Total
|
|
|
916,745
|
|
|
976,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums in force
|
|
|
|
|
Florida
|
|
$
|
1,416,185
|
|
$
|
1,279,464
|
Other States
|
|
|
286,966
|
|
|
269,193
|
Total
|
|
$
|
1,703,151
|
|
$
|
1,548,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Insured Value
|
|
|
|
|
Florida
|
|
$
|
201,091,861
|
|
$
|
194,421,426
|
Other States
|
|
|
118,041,945
|
|
|
110,930,255
|
Total
|
|
$
|
319,133,806
|
|
$
|
305,351,681
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
|
|
Direct
|
|
Loss Ratio
|
|
Ceded
|
|
Loss Ratio
|
|
Net
|
|
Loss Ratio
|
Premiums earned
|
$
|
414,603
|
|
|
|
$
|
145,539
|
|
|
|
$
|
269,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss and loss adjustment expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core losses
|
$
|
179,950
|
|
43.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
$
|
179,906
|
|
66.9
|
%
|
Weather events7
|
|
4,545
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
4,545
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
Prior year’s reserve development
|
|
10,660
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
|
10,005
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
655
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
$
|
195,155
|
|
47.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
10,049
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
185,106
|
|
68.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 Includes only current year weather events beyond those expected.
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
|
|
Direct
|
|
Loss Ratio
|
|
Ceded
|
|
Loss Ratio
|
|
Net
|
|
Loss Ratio
|
Premiums earned
|
$
|
375,606
|
|
|
|
|
132,301
|
|
|
|
$
|
243,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss and loss adjustment expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core losses
|
$
|
145,228
|
|
38.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
28
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
$
|
145,200
|
|
|
59.7
|
%
|
Weather events7
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Prior year’s reserve development
|
|
92,070
|
|
24.5
|
%
|
|
|
93,307
|
|
70.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1,237
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
) %
|
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
|
$
|
237,298
|
|
63.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
93,335
|
|
70.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
143,963
|
|
|
59.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 Includes only current year weather events beyond those expected.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Guidance
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
Full Year 2022E
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
$
|
22,471
|
|
|
$
|
36,351
|
|
|
|
|
less: Net realized gains on investments
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
|
less: Net change in unrealized (losses) of equity securities
|
|
(3,396
|
)
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
|
|
less: Interest (expense)
|
|
(1,608
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
27,417
|
|
|
$
|
36,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
17,537
|
|
|
$
|
26,408
|
|
|
|
|
less: Net realized gains on investments
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
|
|
less: Net change in unrealized (losses) of equity securities
|
|
(3,396
|
)
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total pre-tax adjustments
|
|
(3,338
|
)
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
less: Income tax (expense) benefit on above adjustments
|
|
823
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total adjustments
|
|
(2,515
|
)
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
20,052
|
|
|
$
|
26,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
$ 1.80 - 2.20
|
less: Net realized gains on investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
—
|
less: Net change in unrealized (losses) of equity securities
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
Total pre-tax adjustments
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
less: Income (tax) benefit on above adjustments
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
Total adjustments
|
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
|
|
$ 1.80 - 2.20
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428005499/en/
