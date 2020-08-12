Universal Technical Institute to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the leading provider of transportation technician training, today announced that it will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Jerome A. Grant, Chief Executive Officer, and Troy R. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the UTI investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu/. An audio recording of the presentation will be archived and available for seven days following the event.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

