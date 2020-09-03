Universal Technical Institute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHOENIX, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, today announced that Jerome A. Grant, Chief Executive Officer, and Troy R. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in four upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Barrington Research 13 th Annual Fall Investment Conference – September 9 th

– Colliers Securities 2020 Institutional Investor Conference – September 10 th

– Lake Street Capital Markets 4 th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference – September 17 th

– Sidoti 2020 Fall Investor Conference ­– September 23 rd and 24th

At each conference executive management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, and at the Sidoti Conference the company will also be presenting. A webcast of the Sidoti Conference presentation will be available on the UTI investor relations website at https://investor.uti.edu/.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

