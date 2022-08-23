Universal Technical Institute's Fendt Technician Academy Paves Way For Skilled Trade Students Pursuing Agricultural Careers

Fendt Authorized Dealers Benefit from Certified Trained Technicians

PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) continues to address the demand for skilled trade technicians in the agriculture industry through its Fendt Technician Academy, a 12-week specialized training program taught exclusively at the UTI-Lisle campus in Lisle, Illinois, while graduates of the program remain a top pick for Fendt authorized dealers around the country.

Currently, 42 North American Fendt dealers have enrolled in supporting this unique program. As part of the partnership they are looking to graduating classes for potential employee candidates. Since the inception of the program in the Fall of 2021, more than 40 students have enrolled in or completed the program. The training program addresses topics such as hydraulic and electrical systems, engine and emissions technology, powertrains and transmissions, and FUSE® advanced farming technology systems. The program is also designed to provide three different Fendt-based certifications to graduates.

"We are pleased that the Fendt Technician Academy here at the Lisle campus is creating such an impact in the agriculture technician industry in such a short amount of time," said UTI-Lisle Campus President Roger Gomez. "The students that initially come to the academy do so with an enormous desire to be a part of a truly rewarding industry and career path. Ultimately, they graduate from the program with the training and certifications necessary to pursue those dreams."

Among the authorized dealers is Holt AG Solutions, with dealer locations in the Central and Northern California regions. Holt AG Solutions has hired six total graduates from the academy program, and those employees are thriving in an ever-changing and demanding industry landscape.

"Holt AG Solutions is proud to partner with ACGO to provide a pathway for the graduates of the Fendt Technician Academy as they enter the workforce," said Josh Hughes, Branch GM of Holt AG Solutions. "The machinery we sell and service for our customers has an express impact on not only their livelihood, but the economy as a whole and these technicians have a direct role in ensuring that Fendt tractors can accomplish just that."

"I have been able to apply exactly what I learned in the Fendt Technician Academy at UTI-Lisle into my everyday responsibilities at Holt AG Solutions in Northern California," said Field Service Technician of Holt AG Solutions, Dalton Butler, and a graduate of the Fendt Technician Academy. "The training academy teaches all the relevant materials and theories to help us technicians properly maintain these sophisticated machines."

The Fendt Technician Academy was originally announced in February of 2021 with AGCO Corporation, a globally-recognized manufacturer of agriculture machinery. Classes began in the Fall of the same year.

"AGCO continues to lead the way in innovation and efficiency with products like our award-winning Fendt tractors. We are excited to partner with other industry leading organizations like UTI who will help train the next generation of certified technicians. This comprehensive curriculum includes both classroom theory and technical hands-on application to prepare the graduates for real world scenarios at the dealerships," said Manager of Technical Training, Ash Alt, of AGCO North America.

The program tuition and housing cost are both funded by Fendt and requires of commitment of one year of employment at a Fendt authorized dealer upon graduation.

About Universal Technical Institute

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's mission is to serve our students, partners and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. More than 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 16 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute or Twitter at @news_UTI.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit http://www.agcocorp.com . For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Media Contact

Alanna Vitucci

avitucci@uti.edu

480-710-6843

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institutes-fendt-technician-academy-paves-way-for-skilled-trade-students-pursuing-agricultural-careers-301610230.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.