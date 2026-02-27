27.02.2026 18:04:31

Universe Entertainment H1 Loss Narrows As Film Revenue Declines Sharply

(RTTNews) - Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Company Limited (1046.HK) on Friday reported a sharp drop in revenue for the first half of fiscal 2026, though its net loss narrowed significantly from the prior-year period.

For the six months ended December 31, 2025, total revenue fell to HK$57.8 million from HK$249.0 million a year earlier, mainly due to a steep decline in income from film distribution and exhibition, licensing and sub-licensing of film rights, which decreased to HK$31.5 million from HK$229.6 million.

The company posted a net loss of HK$9.9 million for the period, compared with a net loss of HK$74.7 million in the same period last year.

Total comprehensive loss for the period was HK$9.8 million, compared with HK$74.8 million a year earlier.

1046.HK closed Friday's trading at HK$0.300 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

