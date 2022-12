Universities Find Themselves Flat-Footed Against New AI

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like the perfect beer pong technique, cutting corners in college is a true liberal art.But collegiate rule-breakers have never had a tool quite like ChatGPT, an ultra-smart artificial intelligence program that can write convincing, human-like text with just a few quick prompts. In response, universities across the country are scrambling to safeguard the academic sanctity of term papers.