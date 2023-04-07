University of Connecticut Takes First Place in AMCP Foundation Case Study Competition for Future Pharmacists

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation and partners announced the top schools of pharmacy in the 23rd Annual National Student Pharmacist Pharmacy & Therapeutics (P&T) Competition at AMCP 2023. The competition brought together teams from around the country to develop a drug monograph and recommendations for formulary placement.

Congratulations to the 2023 recipients:

First Place: University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy, Storrs, CT

School of Pharmacy, Second Place: University of Washington School of Pharmacy, Seattle , WA

School of Pharmacy, , WA Third Place: University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy, Minneapolis, MN

Additionally, University of Southern California School of Pharmacy, and University of Florida College of Pharmacy competed in the live national finals. Ten additional teams were recognized as semifinalists and close to fifty PharmD programs nationwide participated.

The competition is designed to provide a firsthand experience into the complexity of formulary management. Teams worked through a case study evaluating ADBRY™ (tralokinumab-ldrm) injection as the study drug. Student pharmacists reviewed the drug dossier in the AMCP Format for Formulary Submissions and presented to a mock P&T Committee. Adbry is an interleukin-13 antagonist indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adult patients whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. Adbry can be used with or without topical corticosteroids.

"This competition is the marquee event for student pharmacists who are interested in managed care," said AMCP Foundation executive director Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE. "We're grateful to our partners – and the dedicated managed care pharmacists who serve as judges – for supporting this opportunity for future leaders to consider evidence gaps, value, health equity, and utilization management."

The Foundation is deeply grateful to our sponsors for their generous support of the Competition.

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, is the Executive Sponsor of the National Student Pharmacist P&T Competition.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Leo Pharma Inc. are supporting sponsors of the Annual National Student Pharmacist P&T Competition.

AMCP Foundation thanks LEO Pharma Inc., for use of the Adbry dossier for this competition and FormularyDecisions for hosting AMCP eDossiers. Learn more about partnering with AMCP Foundation to develop managed care leaders.

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance the collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

