University of Kentucky Partners With Talkspace to Provide Free Therapy for Students as New School Year Begins

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK), a leading online behavioral health care company, has partnered with the University of Kentucky (UK) to provide all current students with free Talkspace therapy, including messaging, live video sessions, and access to its signature Self-Guided therapy app, as young Americans experience historic levels of stress and anxiety.

"With a new school year upon us, we’re proud to be partnering with Talkspace to bring our students these much-needed support services,” said Corrine Williams, Acting Associate Vice President for Student Wellbeing at UK. "People across the country are grappling with an unprecedented mental health crisis and our goal is to make accessing support like Talkspace as seamless as possible. Whether it’s talking to a therapist via text or using self-guided tools on their own time, there’s something for everyone in the suite of Talkspace services.”

Mental health among college students has been in decline for most of the last decade. Research found that between 2013 and 2021, depression and anxiety among college students increased 135% and 110%, respectively. The crisis worsened during the pandemic, amid lockdowns and increased isolation, as 3 in 5 college students were diagnosed with a mental health condition including depression and anxiety. And yet, just 3 in 10 students who received counseling did so through their college – often citing a lack of awareness of available services.

With its new Talkspace partnership, UK joins the growing cohort of higher education institutions nationwide building a network of support services to bolster student wellbeing at a time of extraordinary need. To date, Talkspace brings students proven, high-quality mental health support to students at more than 20 colleges and universities including George Washington University, Williams College, Swarthmore College, and West Virginia University.

"The barriers to getting help are still great for so many. We applaud University of Kentucky for prioritizing the mental health of its students and making these services more accessible,” said Amanda Conway, SVP, Employer Strategy for Talkspace. "We’re thrilled to be in partnership with such an incredible institution and to stand together to help students as we enter another school year since the pandemic.”

Talkspace now works with more than 25 total higher education institutions, serving students and/or educators and staff.

