University of Massachusetts Lowell Supports Young Men's Wellness in Partnership with Innovative Startup MANUAL

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the University of Massachusetts Lowell announced a new partnership with MANUAL, an innovative online men's personal development platform, to provide young men on campus with anonymous support and resources for their physical, psychological, academic, and sexual well-being.

Through this partnership, MANUAL's evidence-based, expert-led online platform provides accessible and engaging content to thousands of young men on campus, covering a wide range of topics including mental health, sexual health, nutrition, fitness, and overall well-being. This platform will empower students to make informed health decisions that will improve their ability to perform their best in class and beyond.

"We're proud to invest in the well-being of young men at UMass Lowell," said Ruben Sança, Director of Student Life & Well-Being at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. "We are dedicated to preparing students to succeed, and MANUAL is a great way to address the array of challenges faced by young men on campus today. This addition further strengthens the university's comprehensive and tailored mental health resources available for all students."

"Young men are in crisis, and this platform offers the personalized outreach and anonymity many students appreciate when seeking help," said Matthew Stefanko, Founder & CEO of MANUAL. "The University of Massachusetts Lowell is a leading institution when it comes to supporting the specific needs of their students, so it is no surprise to me that they've decided to commit resources to the unique challenges facing the young men on their campus."

Preliminary studies indicate that MANUAL enrollment is a promising avenue for improved health literacy in young men, especially about potentially taboo or sensitive topics, like erectile dysfunction; improved individual health, such as increasing healthy behaviors and decreasing mental distress; and improved student retention, especially the confidence to graduate from one's current university and undergraduate intentions to complete higher degrees. MANUAL also seems a promising avenue for buffering against substance misuse, especially binge drinking and marijuana consumption.

The partnership between UMass Lowell and MANUAL represents a significant step forward in addressing men's health challenges on college campuses. Through this collaboration, the two organizations hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of students and create a model for other fraternities and organizations to follow. This year MANUAL is partnering with a diverse group of academic institutions and organizations across the country, including Elmhurst University, Indiana University, the University of Mississippi, and the University of the Virgin Islands.

About the University of Massachusetts-Lowell: The University of Massachusetts Lowell is a nationally ranked public research university committed to excellence in teaching, research and community engagement. We strive to prepare students to succeed in college and to become lifelong learners and informed citizens in a global environment. UMass Lowell offers affordable, experience-based undergraduate and graduate academic programs taught by internationally recognized faculty who conduct research to expand the horizons of knowledge and sustainable practices. The programs span and interconnect the disciplines of business, education, engineering, fine arts, health, humanities, sciences and social sciences. The university continues to build on its founding tradition of innovation, entrepreneurship and partnerships with industry and the community to address challenges facing the region and the world. Learn more at uml.edu .

About MANUAL: MANUAL is an online men's personal development platform that aims to improve health literacy and well-being for young men. Through evidence-based content and engaging resources, MANUAL addresses various health topics, including mental health, sexual health, nutrition, fitness, and more. MANUAL's mission is to empower men with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their health and lead fulfilling lives, particularly for young men resistant to support. To learn more, visit manual.care

