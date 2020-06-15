University of Phoenix becomes the largest and first university in Arizona to receive CAHME accreditation for Master of Health Administration

PHOENIX, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix's (UOPX) College of Health Professions has earned accreditation for its Master of Health Administration (MHA) from the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME).1 With this accreditation, the University becomes the largest university and first in Arizona to receive CAHME accreditation.

The accreditation ensures that busy working adults seeking to pursue a student-centric, industry-aligned, and affordable fully online MHA can benefit from the same rigorous accreditation standards as students attending traditional, on-ground programs. CAHME is the only organization recognized to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a professional master's degree in healthcare management education by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation.

"The CAHME accreditation is a testament to the quality of the Master of Healthcare Administration," said Dr. John Woods, chief academic officer and provost, University of Phoenix. "University of Phoenix is proud to become the largest and first university in Arizona that CAHME has ever accredited."

The University's Master of Health Administration has been designed to allow students to continue to work while earning their degree, applying their job experience to enrich program learning. Students are taught essential skills, like leveraging technology to create competitive advantages and conducting environmental scans, that teach them how to respond to the needs of a changing industry by addressing organizational problems head on. Programmatic accreditation demonstrates that the MHA meets quality standards set by the profession.

"CAHME's mission is to bolster the quality of healthcare management education across the spectrum, and achieving this designation is no light lift. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management," said Dr. Anthony C. Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, CAHME president and CEO. "On behalf of CAHME, I commend University of Phoenix's Master of Health Administration Program for its commitment to high-quality healthcare management education."

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs from select locations across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

