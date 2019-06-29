University of South Carolina Aiken Selects YuJa for Digital Lecture Capture and Media Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YuJa Inc. formally announces a partnership with University of South Carolina Aiken to provide a campus-wide digital lecture capture and media management solution. Following a year-long study and evaluation process, University of South Carolina Aiken selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for site-wide deployment.

According to the University of South Carolina Aiken's Office of Distance Learning, "YuJa will serve as USC Aiken's primary video lecture capture solution but it also has other features like video conferencing, opportunities for discussion, integrating polls and quizzes into Blackboard, group functionality, analytics, and full mobile functionality. The YuJa tool is available for all USCA faculty, staff, and students who authenticate via Blackboard. "

Over the coming months, the Office of Distance Learning will be conducting workshops and develop tutorials to help new users utilize the tools and functionality now available. "As we continue to expand the breadth of our video product offering, we are pleased to continue to serve as a complete video ecosystem for higher-ed deployment scenarios," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Inc.

About USC Aiken

USC Aiken has ranked in the top three public baccalaureate colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report's guide "Best Colleges" for twenty-one consecutive years. More than 3,500 students attend the university, and approximately 500 students graduate each year. USC Aiken provides bachelor's and master's degrees in 50 programs of study while delivering many of the offerings of a large university on a small, friendly campus with intimate class sizes and personal attention. The commitment to continuing partnerships is woven into the fabric of the campus' culture.

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in Waterloo and Toronto.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-south-carolina-aiken-selects-yuja-for-digital-lecture-capture-and-media-management-300878233.html

SOURCE YuJa