University of Wisconsin-Stout, Vets Plus Present the International Conference on Animal Health Nutraceuticals

MENOMONIE, Wis., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Wisconsin-Stout will host a first-of-its-kind world conference on the growing use of nutraceuticals in companion animal healthcare. The International Conference on Animal Health Nutraceuticals – 2019 (ICAHN 2019) will take place July 17-19 at UW-Stout in Menomonie. It is underwritten by Vets Plus, Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of nutritional supplements for animal health.

The conference also marks the launch of Nutraceuticals in Veterinary Medicine, the first comprehensive collection of scientific articles on the therapeutic use of nutritional compounds in animals.

Wide-ranging discussions at ICAHN 2019 feature experts from academia, veterinary practitioners and internationally-published nutritional scientists. Speakers and topics include Dr. Ramesh Gupta, DVM, MVSc, PhD, An overview of Nutraceuticals in Animal Health and Disease, Dr. Gary Richter, Therapeutic Uses of Cannabinoids in Companion Animals, and Professor W. Thomas Shier, PhD, Future Direction and Trends in Nutraceutical Research.

UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer said of the institution's role in the conference, "Nutraceuticals are being used in virtually every veterinary practice and their use is increasing. However, the knowledge level among veterinarians about the category lags behind that of conventional therapies. This conference is part of an ongoing effort to communicate with veterinarians regarding the science and applications of therapeutically useful nutraceutical compounds and recent developments in nutritional science."

Veterinarians use many nutraceutical products to treat a variety of conditions. Raj Lall, Vets Plus founder and CEO, believes that current usage is only the tip of the therapeutic iceberg. "Veterinarians already use probiotics to address digestive ailments and Omega-3 fatty acids to improve issues with the skin, coat and joints," he said. "And nutraceuticals are widely used in joint health programs and to address the needs of senior pets."

"But the number of compounds in current use is small compared to the number we know to have therapeutic benefits. This conference is intended to increase both the profile and practitioner knowledge about this branch of veterinary science," said Mr. Lall.

Those interested in attending ICAHN 2019 can register on-line at http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-4804168/ or by contacting Tony Liedl at info(at)ICAHN2019.com (call 715-231-1234 ex. 503).

Vets Plus is a leading manufacturer of health and nutrition products for livestock and companion animals. The company operates throughout North America and internationally. VPI is committed to quality and maintains SQF Code, edition 8.0 certification, NASC membership and AAFCO compliance. For information about Vets Plus, visit http://www.vets-plus.com.

SOURCE Vets Plus