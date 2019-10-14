University of Wyoming's Center of Excellence in Produced Water Management Receives DOE Grant

LARAMIE, Wy., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jonathan Brant, Director & Research Lead, Civil and Architectural Engineering at the Center of Excellence in Produced Water Management (CEPWM) at the University of Wyoming announced their new grant from the Department of Energy to develop technology to clean oilfield produced/by-product water.

"At the Center, we are excited to receive this grant, which will allow us to develop solutions to clean industrial by-product water in a way that solves environmental concerns. Further, our protype solutions can be immediately put to use in the field," comments Brant.

Encore Green Environmental, an agricultural midstream company, is partnered with CEPWM. "We applaud the work of Dr. Brant and his team at the Center. We are like-minded in understanding the need for new and better solutions to the status quo method of disposing of this water. We'd rather see that water cleaned and then put to work for conservation and ag," says EGE CEO Marvin Nash.

Encore Green Environmental is also partnered with the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. "We congratulate the Center and look forward to their new research development. Ranchers in Wyoming look forward to productively utilizing the water which the energy industry is disposing of into ponds and pits. The work of the Center partnered with EGE's Conservation By-Design method can get cleaned water onto the ranches," says Jim Magagna, Executive Vice-President, Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

The approximately $1.5 million grant project is Resource Recovery and Environmental Protection in Wyoming'sGreater Green River Basin Using Selective Nanostructured Membranes. The project will manufacture two different nanostructured membranes using an electrospinning/spraying technique and develop a two-stage process for cleaning water for reuse and recovering challenging compounds and oil from produced water. The prototype processes may be immediately integrated into existing management systems in the Greater Green River Basin to simultaneously improve economics and reduce the environmental footprint of existing pit storage systems.

