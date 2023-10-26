|
26.10.2023 01:01:18
University students in England ‘have 50p a week to live on after rent’
Maintenance loans almost entirely wiped out by accommodation costs, according to research University students in England are left with the equivalent of 50p a week to live on from their loans after paying for accommodation, the cost of which has soared by nearly 15% over the last two years, research has revealed.Maintenance loans, which students take out on top of tuition fee loans to pay for living costs, are now almost entirely wiped out by rent alone, according to a report by the student accommodation charity Unipol and the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi). Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
