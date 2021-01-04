University Students Present Ideas to Shed Light on Unexplored Areas of the Moon

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University students from across the United States will present their innovative concepts for lunar payloads that could be used to help NASA explore previously uncharted areas on the Moon.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will kick off the Breakthrough, Innovative and Game-changing (BIG) Idea Challenge virtual forumJan. 6 at 10:30 a.m. EST. NASA will announce the team awards Jan. 11.

Presentations by the finalist teams will be livestreamedJan. 6-7 and available to view after the event.

The teams presenting, and their technology concepts are:

Ball-shaped probes and a spring catapult capable of launching them from a lunar lander to different locations in and around a crater.

A wireless energy demonstration that uses lasers to power small stationary receivers on the Moon.

Small and lightweight robot explorers that travel and work independently or as a group.

A lightweight tower that extends approximately 100 feet from a lunar lander.

A small rover to lay lightweight, superconducting cable that tethers to a lander as it traverses craters in permanently shadowed regions.

This two-part system makes use of a small, legged rover and support module. At a crater's rim, the rover would drop off the module and then autonomously navigate inside the permanently shadowed region to explore the terrain.

An instrument to measure the composition of lunar soil in permanently shadowed regions. The technology uses a laser to determine the location and concentration of resources, such as water ice.

A high-power laser attached to a lander that is located on the rim of a crater. The laser beams energy to a rover inside the crater, remotely delivering power.

NASA selected the finalist teams and awarded funds of almost $1 million to develop their concepts and technologies, including ways to collect data in and around permanently shadowed regions on the Moon, generate wireless power for future infrastructure, enable autonomous mobility even in the most extreme environments, and more. Such systems could benefit NASA's Artemis lunar exploration program by helping study the Moon ahead of a human landing or establish a sustained presence.

To provide realistic design parameters, students were required to design their concepts based on the lunar surface delivery capabilities of the commercial lunar lander providers.

The 2020 BIG Idea Challenge is sponsored by NASA through a collaboration between the Space Technology Mission Directorate's Game Changing Development program and the Office of STEM Engagement's Space Grant and Fellowship project. The challenge is managed by the National Institute of Aerospace.

For the livestream agenda, visit:

http://bigidea.nianet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2020-BIG-Idea-Virtual-Forum-Livestream-Agenda.pdf

To view the team's digital posters, visit:

http://bigidea.nianet.org/competition-basics/2020-forum-results/

SOURCE NASA