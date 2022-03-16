Unleash Claim Processing Speed and Efficiency With Property Damage Appraisers’ New Guidewire Marketplace App

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Property Damage Appraisers Inc. (PDA) announced that PDA’s new Ready for Guidewire integration for ClaimCenter is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

The customer experience is intrinsically linked to loyalty, reported McKinsey & Company, which noted that satisfied auto insurance customers "are 80 percent more likely to renew their policies.” For insurers, delivering a superior customer experience encompasses multiple touchpoints, including claims handling. JD Power reports that faster cycle times in the claims process are helping to drive "record levels of satisfaction.” PDA’s technology streamlines the FNOL process for insurers and allows them to easily assign claims, shortening the claim cycle. The technology also digitizes other functions for insurers and policyholders and provides real-time communication.

With more than 650 appraisers in 250 offices in the U.S., PDA delivers quality services through its team of professionals and automated, secure, end-to-end solutions. PDA provides estimates for property, heavy equipment, auto, and other damage.

With PDA’s app for on-site inspection dispatching for property, heavy equipment, over-the-road truck, specialty equipment, auto, boat and motorcycle damage, adjusters can:

Quickly assign claims to PDA via ClaimCenter;

Easily view and access assignments, detailed reports, and analytics; and

Eliminate the need to reinput data, saving time and driving efficiency.

With PDA’s digital technology, insurers have a comprehensive FNOL process tailored to policyholders’ needs for initiating prompt inspections and secure, digital self-service functions including claim tracking. PDA’s same-day damage inspections, real-time tracking for customers and insurers, and automated inspection scheduling for customers streamline the claim cycle, reducing touchpoints and enhancing communication.

"Customer satisfaction is key to policyholder retention,” said Tom Dolfay, CEO and President, PDA. "Accurate estimates at industry-leading speeds, within a secure environment, shorten the claim timeline and keep policyholders informed at every step, resulting in positive customer experiences.”

"We congratulate PDA on the publication of its add-on for ClaimCenter,” said Becky Mattick, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "PDA’s technology enables secure, real-time communication of FNOL, scheduling, inspection, and reporting, all of which help to reduce cycle times, complexity, and cost. Insurers can use the app to access PDA from within ClaimCenter, simplifying the entire claim process for their policyholders.”

About Property Damage Appraisers, Inc.

Property Damage Appraisers Inc. (PDA), the nationwide leading independent damage appraisal firm, is revolutionizing the industry by providing consistent quality products at speeds never experienced before across the United States, including guaranteed Same-Day Service, using a combination of technology and human expertise. PDA completes over 420,000 estimates a year for heavy equipment, over-the-road truck, specialty equipment, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle and property damage through our national team of more than 650 local appraisers in more than 250 offices. Established in 1963, PDA's corporate headquarters is in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

