Unleash The Power Of Your Mind With G FUEL Brain Drive, Inspired By BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.'s SCARLET NEXUS

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new recruit of the Other Suppression Force (OSF), you must stay energized to defend New Himuka from deranged mutants known as the Others. You can't do it alone, even with your powerful psychokinetic abilities. Arm yourself with the new G FUEL Brain Drive — now available for pre-order at

gfuel.com

. It's the extra boost you need to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity.

G FUEL and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. created Brain Drive in celebration of BANDAI NAMCO's new action RPG, SCARLET NEXUS™, which was also released today. Named after an overdrive psychic ability in SCARLET NEXUS, G FUEL Brain Drive tastes like an extrasensory infusion of pineapple and guava with a citrus twist.

Whether you begin your adventure with Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, the G FUEL Brain Drive tub features both main characters ready for battle. The tub will also give you a sneak peek of how Yuito and Kasane use their weapons of choice.

G FUEL Brain Drive is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. G FUEL Brain Drive is the second flavor that G FUEL and BANDAI NAMCO have co-developed and launched, with the first flavor being the Code Vein™-inspired Type-O.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with BANDAI NAMCO and unleash another thrilling G FUEL flavor," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Our fans are going to love the unique flavor of Brain Drive."

G FUEL Brain Drive is now available for pre-order in 40-serving tubs through June 30th or while supplies last and will start shipping in September. Pre-order your G FUEL Brain Drive now at gfuel.com and become an elite psionic warrior.

Scarlet Nexus is now available for purchase both physically and digitally in the Americas for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs via STEAM®.

ABOUT G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 270,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, NICKMERCS, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Logic, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

jim@gfuel.com

ABOUT BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at https://www.bandainamcoent.com/ or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unleash-the-power-of-your-mind-with-g-fuel-brain-drive-inspired-by-bandai-namco-entertainment-incs-scarlet-nexus-301320308.html

SOURCE G FUEL