Unleashing the Power of Innovation: Why High-Growth Investors Can't Afford to Ignore Tesla and Coinbase

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As innovation continues to evolve at an astonishing pace, companies that lead the charge in new technological frontiers often provide the best opportunities for long-term growth investors. Two such companies offer investors the chance to ride this wave of technological innovation and potentially generate significant returns -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading