Unlike the Internet Bubble, AI Is "Not Hype," Says JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. 1 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist if He's Right.

In a far-reaching interview on Monday with CNBC’s Leslie Picker, outspoken JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon addressed the debate over the growing interest in all things artificial intelligence (AI) and whether or not the technology is more hype than substance.Some market commentators are starting to suggest there's a bubble in AI stocks, and it's bigger than the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s. Dimon categorically refutes that assertion, saying there's no comparison.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel