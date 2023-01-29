|
29.01.2023 12:45:00
Unlikely Pairing: A Long-Term Investor's Take on the Top 3 Cryptocurrencies
When it comes to creating a long-term buy-and-hold strategy, many investors blanch at the idea of adding cryptocurrencies to their portfolios. Yes, crypto is a highly volatile and speculative asset class, so adding it to an investment portfolio you expect to deliver superior long-term gains can seem like an unlikely pairing.However, several of the top cryptos are starting to develop a historical track record of success. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), for example, recently celebrated its 14th birthday. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was announced by blockchain pioneer Vitalik Buterin almost nine years ago. These cryptos have seen their share of market corrections and crashes and have emerged as the most popular investment options for crypto investors. With that in mind, here's a long-term investment perspective on three of the top cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin was, quite literally, the first buy-and-hold cryptocurrency (although Bitcoin investors prefer to use the term HODL instead of "hold"). And for good reason. If you bought Bitcoin back in 2009 and held on until now, you'd be up a whopping 16,979.47%. Moreover, Bitcoin has repeatedly bounced back from market reverses and even market crashes. If you thought 2022 was rough, just look back to 2018, when Bitcoin fell by 73%.Continue reading
