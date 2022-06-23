Unlimited Systems Wins Fourth Consecutive Award

CINCINNATI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a fourth consecutive year, Unlimited Systems, a leader in practice management software for specialty healthcare, received the honor of being named a Cincinnati Top Workplace.

Top Workplace award achievement is recognition of Unlimited's people first culture and their high performance against benchmarks including transparent management practices, job role flexibility, support for new ideas, employee benefits, and communication proficiency.

Peter Gockerman, the Chief Operating Officer, said, "I'm extremely proud of our organization and team members' focus on maintaining an exceptional workplace culture where people are part of something special."

Anonymously sourced employee feedback is a key element of Top Workplace rankings. The insight gained from survey responses is used to assess the culture that drives organizational success. Unlimited Systems commitment to a positive work environment is highlighted in Peter Gockerman's observation that "We strive to be the standard: where people want to be, and where people do their best work, in a positive, authentic, purposeful, and collaborative environment."

Unlimited Systems continues to grow its significant oncology footprint while also onboarding some of the largest practices in other specialties throughout the US. The company's ability to internally develop a broad range of skilled professionals dedicated to client success is integral to its business development and customer retention outcomes. Unlimited Systems maintains good customer rapport while soliciting client feedback used to enhance product development.

The repeat nature of 2022's Top Workplace award prompts Chief Executive Officer, Brian Gockerman, to remark, "Continuity of effort underpins Unlimited's staying power with and for our clients. The high value of our customer-first orientation is sustainable because the company is equally determined to continue investing in our own workforce and career experiences."

About Unlimited Systems

Unlimited Systems is a revenue cycle software company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio focused on empowering specialty practices with the financial strength needed to deliver optimal patient care. As a committed team of innovative builders focused on software creation and service solutions, Unlimited Systems enables healthcare providers from across the US to improve healthcare outcomes by enabling patients and providers to focus on the care at hand. The company's full range of revenue cycle workflow and integration tools directly impacts the lives of millions of patients and improves the effectiveness of hundreds of medical practices across the nation.

