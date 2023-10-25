UNLMTD Real Estate and FIAT Announce Pioneering Partnership to Introduce FIAT HOUSE, a Unique Residential Concept In Fort Lee, NJ

Reimagining Urban Living and Sustainable Mobility, FIAT House To Open in Early 2024 Alongside the North American Launch of the All-Electric FIAT 500e

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLMTD Real Estate, a leading regional real estate development, investment, and property management company, and FIAT, the iconic global automobile brand, jointly announced today (October 25, 2023) their groundbreaking partnership in the creation of FIAT House. FIAT House is an innovative residential property featuring over 300 rental residences with hospitality-driven amenities, tailored concierge services, and unique community events, set to open in early 2024.

FIAT House is situated at the foot of the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey, just moments away from Manhattan. Nestled at the convergence of eight major highways and offering access to multiple mass-transit and alternative transportation options, FIAT House will provide residents with unmatched accessibility to New Jersey, New York, and the rest of the world. FIAT House will represent the next generation of mobility with an onsite car-sharing fleet of all-electric FIAT 500e vehicles that will provide residents with a fun-to-drive and sustainable mobility solution.

While UNLMTD Real Estate and FIAT are part of two distinct industries, they align on the common vision of the future of urban living, one that seamlessly integrates connectivity, community, sustainability, and style. Combining the global brand strength and mobility solutions of FIAT with UNLMTD's development and management expertise, this alliance embodies the pursuit of a fulfilling life -- La Dolce Vita.

"Collaborating with FIAT on this endeavor forges a unique opportunity to transcend traditional real estate development boundaries," stated Gabriella LoConte, development lead of UNLMTD Real Estate. "We envision a future where people embrace mobility, live efficiently, and experience life to the fullest. We look forward to bringing that vision to life in a dynamic location, where in a few minutes of time, one can easily bike over the George Washington Bridge to Manhattan or just as easily access unparalleled hiking and walking trails on the Palisade cliffs."

"FIAT is a love brand around the world and our partnership with UNLMTD has created a very unique opportunity to showcase what FIAT stands for: sustainable mobility with optimistic, forward-looking living," said Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis. "We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this natural collaboration, which is bolstered by the simultaneous Grand Opening of FIAT House and launch of the new FIAT 500e for North America early next year."

FIAT House will offer a collection of over 300 thoughtfully designed studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rental residences, including a selection of furnished homes. The residences are inspired by the design ethos of the FIAT 500, reflecting its space efficiency and premium finishes. The vibrant FIAT brand will be artfully woven throughout the property, from the attended lobby to the expansive and activated array of amenities and social spaces spanning more than 30,000 square feet. This pioneering property represents the future of real estate, bringing lifestyle, efficiency, community, and mobility to the forefront of residential living.

More information on FIAT House will be revealed in early 2024. In the meantime, prospective residents can visit www.fiathouse.com to place their names on a VIP Waitlist.

About UNLMTD Real Estate

UNLMTD Real Estate is a family-owned real estate management, development, and investment company focused in Northern New Jersey and the Metro New York area. From revitalizing downtown main streets, to modernizing office buildings, to building ground-up residential towers, UNLMTD is creating value in shopping, working, and living spaces across the region.

Company website: www.unlmtdrealestate.com

FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates more than 120 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the globally popular FIAT 500e, the first Stellantis battery-electric-vehicle offering in North America.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

