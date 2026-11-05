Unlock a Season of Enchantment at Galaxy Macau, with a Dazzling Luxury Maison-inspired Winter Wonderland



EQS Newswire / 05/11/2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Where European artistry meets Macau's East-meets-West appeal: Galaxy Macau presents a glittering Christmas collaboration with one of the world's leading luxury maisons. As the sole Festive showcase in Southern China, the award-winning integrated resort hosts the largest indoor exhibit of its kind in Asia.

MACAU SAR –





Home to a constellation of world-class hospitality, luxury retail and curated lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau will once again take centre stage in Macau's winter celebrations, transforming the integrated resort into a winter wonderland where creativity, refined European-inspired craftsmanship and festive illuminations come to life, in a series of interactive displays that will delight guests from around the world.



For those wishing to extend their festivities, Galaxy Macau's exclusive collection of nine award-winning hotels offers an unparalleled seasonal retreat, where peerless hospitality, acclaimed dining and exclusive experiences come together in effortless elegance with glittering festive displays and unique experiential moments with each property's signature touches bringing the festivities to life.



Galaxy Promenade Dazzles in a Show-Stopping Display of Artistry



At the heart of the season lies a collaboration with one of the world's famed French luxury maisons, presenting the year's most dazzling festive showcase in a nod to European couture and atelier craft, only at Galaxy Promenade.



Galaxy Macau presents a curated programme of festive activities and luxurious accommodations, offering an exciting and captivating seasonal retreat for holiday visitors to explore unique seasonal experiences.

Taking centre stage in the Pearl Lobby at Galaxy Macau, one of the maison's most iconic signature creations will be reinterpreted as a magnificent Christmas mansion, reimagined as an immersive three-dimensional, 7.5-metre installation. Dusted in snow, and adorned with festive accoutrements and animated decorative elements, this monumental centrepiece brings together theatrical grandeur and the maison's unmistakable design language, poised to spark festive delight, joy and wonder for all visitors.



Nine curated signature Christmas trees, each artfully designed to reflect the distinct character and aesthetic of its respective hotel, will glitter across Galaxy Macau in artful splendour, with a programme of festive merriment to spark joy for guests of all ages.

As the largest indoor installation of its kind in Asia, among just five regional exhibits and the sole showcase in Southern China, it represents a rare convergence of luxury craftsmanship, artistic expression and magical experiences. Monumental in scale yet intricate in execution, it transforms Galaxy Promenade into a photogenic destination for luxury connoisseurs of all ages.



Complementing the luxury maison's glittering installation, a 7.5-metre Christmas tree, framed by dancing dolls, and novelty ornaments blanketed with snow, will stand outside its boutique at Galaxy Promenade, creating yet another exclusive seasonal landmark for visitors to create photo moments within the luxury resort.



Throughout the season, Galaxy Promenade will unveil a succession of immersive brand activations, bespoke experiences and exclusive showcases. Home to one of Asia's most prestigious collections of luxury maisons and lifestyle brands, the destination will offer privileged access to bountiful festive discoveries, available only during this merry celebratory period.



Across Galaxy Macau, participating maisons and brands will present a curated programme of show-stopping seasonal experiences, from exclusive gifting inspirations and interactive workshops to simmering limited-time displays and novel festive encounters, creating stylish moments of discovery with every visit.



Galaxy Macau's nine distinctive hotel Christmas trees inspired by the signature character of each iconic property, will create an elegant festive wonderland for guests to explore.



Curated Festive Family Moments



Complementing the grandeur of the season's artistic showcases, Galaxy Macau will present a thoughtfully curated collection of family experiences designed to inspire discovery, creativity and meaningful connection.



From festive workshops to community-focused activities, Galaxy Kidz and JW Kids' Club encourage young guests to celebrate the season through creativity, discovery and the spirit of giving.

At Galaxy Kidz, our little guests can embark on the exclusive "Twinkle Treasures" adventure, an imaginative festive journey of exploration and play. Festive workshops at Galaxy Kidz and JW Kids' Club will encourage hands-on creativity, while limited-edition, novelty keepsakes offer lasting reminders of the season's most treasured moments. Beloved Wavey the Peacock will also make special appearances throughout the celebrations, strutting for the season in his finest festive livery.



Extending the spirit of giving beyond the resort, Galaxy Kidz will launch its year-end tradition of meaningful festive charity, inviting guests to participate in community engagement and share warmth and festive blessings across Macau.



Adding to the experiential festivities, local children's choirs will be performing a repertoire of beloved Christmas carols at Banyan Tree Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau on 3, 4 and 11 December, filling the resort with joyful merriment and the heartwarming spirit of the season.



"Jingle Paws", the interactive sculptural installation of a monumental mechanical plush cat, will be newly dressed forfor Christmas and continuess its mission to delight guests with playful and lifelike movements throughout the day at Jade Lobby, creating an unforgettable photo opportunity and immersive, highly shareable experience for guests of all ages to enjoy.



Galaxy Redefines Seasonal Gifting Inspired by Local Flavours



Celebrating the world-renowned unique character and creativity of Macau, East Square will be transformed into a vibrant Winter Bazaar showcasing festive offerings from the city's time-honoured brands and local SMEs.



Bringing together artisanal treats and collectibles, including seasonal delicacies and sought-after souvenirs, the bazaar offers a distinctive expression of local craftsmanship and entrepreneurial vitality. The ultimate gift-filled seasonal marketplace will serve as a platform for cultural exchange and discovery, inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with the people, flavours and traditions that contribute to Macau's unique identity.



As the season for sharing, the Winter Bazaar reflects Galaxy Macau's longstanding commitment to supporting local SMEs and contributing to Macau's economic diversification, while creating a meaningful platform for local businesses to connect with a wider audience during one of the year's most celebrated seasons



In addition, Galaxy Rewards members can enjoy a selection of exclusive, member-only privileges, including priority access to a collection of personalised activities for the perfect memorable Christmas celebrations. New members can also enjoy rewarding experiences throughout the award-winning integrated resort, with a programme of festive fun and special delights.



For the latest festive updates and seasonal experiences, visit Galaxy Resort App, prior to registering as a Galaxy Rewards member, to stay connected to upcoming highlights and exclusive offerings.



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Broadway Hotel, Capella at Galaxy Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and The Ritz-Carlton, Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the most compelling dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit









News Source: Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – As Macau sparkles with the magic of the festive season, transforming the city into one of Asia's most captivating winter destinations, Galaxy Macau will unveil a majestic, experiential holiday installation, unique to Southern China. Showcasing a dazzling monumental mansion inspired by a signature classic by one of the world's leading luxury houses, a magical winter wonderland awaits at the award-winning integrated resort. As one of only five exclusive showcases by the luxury maison in Asia, and the largest indoor exhibit of its kind in the region, this extraordinary installation heralds a bountiful season of immersive artistry, exceptional hospitality and festive indulgence.Home to a constellation of world-class hospitality, luxury retail and curated lifestyle experiences, Galaxy Macau will once again take centre stage in Macau's winter celebrations, transforming the integrated resort into a winter wonderland where creativity, refined European-inspired craftsmanship and festive illuminations come to life, in a series of interactive displays that will delight guests from around the world.For those wishing to extend their festivities, Galaxy Macau's exclusive collection of nine award-winning hotels offers an unparalleled seasonal retreat, where peerless hospitality, acclaimed dining and exclusive experiences come together in effortless elegance with glittering festive displays and unique experiential moments with each property's signature touches bringing the festivities to life.At the heart of the season lies a collaboration with one of the world's famed French luxury maisons, presenting the year's most dazzling festive showcase in a nod to European couture and atelier craft, only at Galaxy Promenade.Taking centre stage in the Pearl Lobby at Galaxy Macau, one of the maison's most iconic signature creations will be reinterpreted as a magnificent Christmas mansion, reimagined as an immersive three-dimensional, 7.5-metre installation. Dusted in snow, and adorned with festive accoutrements and animated decorative elements, this monumental centrepiece brings together theatrical grandeur and the maison's unmistakable design language, poised to spark festive delight, joy and wonder for all visitors.As the largest indoor installation of its kind in Asia, among just five regional exhibits and the sole showcase in Southern China, it represents a rare convergence of luxury craftsmanship, artistic expression and magical experiences. Monumental in scale yet intricate in execution, it transforms Galaxy Promenade into a photogenic destination for luxury connoisseurs of all ages.Complementing the luxury maison's glittering installation, a 7.5-metre Christmas tree, framed by dancing dolls, and novelty ornaments blanketed with snow, will stand outside its boutique at Galaxy Promenade, creating yet another exclusive seasonal landmark for visitors to create photo moments within the luxury resort.Throughout the season, Galaxy Promenade will unveil a succession of immersive brand activations, bespoke experiences and exclusive showcases. Home to one of Asia's most prestigious collections of luxury maisons and lifestyle brands, the destination will offer privileged access to bountiful festive discoveries, available only during this merry celebratory period.Across Galaxy Macau, participating maisons and brands will present a curated programme of show-stopping seasonal experiences, from exclusive gifting inspirations and interactive workshops to simmering limited-time displays and novel festive encounters, creating stylish moments of discovery with every visit.Galaxy Macau's nine distinctive hotel Christmas trees inspired by the signature character of each iconic property, will create an elegant festive wonderland for guests to explore.Complementing the grandeur of the season's artistic showcases, Galaxy Macau will present a thoughtfully curated collection of family experiences designed to inspire discovery, creativity and meaningful connection.At Galaxy Kidz, our little guests can embark on the exclusive "Twinkle Treasures" adventure, an imaginative festive journey of exploration and play. Festive workshops at Galaxy Kidz and JW Kids' Club will encourage hands-on creativity, while limited-edition, novelty keepsakes offer lasting reminders of the season's most treasured moments. Beloved Wavey the Peacock will also make special appearances throughout the celebrations, strutting for the season in his finest festive livery.Extending the spirit of giving beyond the resort, Galaxy Kidz will launch its year-end tradition of meaningful festive charity, inviting guests to participate in community engagement and share warmth and festive blessings across Macau.Adding to the experiential festivities, local children's choirs will be performing a repertoire of beloved Christmas carols at Banyan Tree Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau on 3, 4 and 11 December, filling the resort with joyful merriment and the heartwarming spirit of the season."Jingle Paws", the interactive sculptural installation of a monumental mechanical plush cat, will be newly dressed forfor Christmas and continuess its mission to delight guests with playful and lifelike movements throughout the day at Jade Lobby, creating an unforgettable photo opportunity and immersive, highly shareable experience for guests of all ages to enjoy.Celebrating the world-renowned unique character and creativity of Macau, East Square will be transformed into a vibrant Winter Bazaar showcasing festive offerings from the city's time-honoured brands and local SMEs.Bringing together artisanal treats and collectibles, including seasonal delicacies and sought-after souvenirs, the bazaar offers a distinctive expression of local craftsmanship and entrepreneurial vitality. The ultimate gift-filled seasonal marketplace will serve as a platform for cultural exchange and discovery, inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with the people, flavours and traditions that contribute to Macau's unique identity.As the season for sharing, the Winter Bazaar reflects Galaxy Macau's longstanding commitment to supporting local SMEs and contributing to Macau's economic diversification, while creating a meaningful platform for local businesses to connect with a wider audience during one of the year's most celebrated seasonsIn addition, Galaxy Rewards members can enjoy a selection of exclusive, member-only privileges, including priority access to a collection of personalised activities for the perfect memorable Christmas celebrations. New members can also enjoy rewarding experiences throughout the award-winning integrated resort, with a programme of festive fun and special delights.For the latest festive updates and seasonal experiences, visit www.galaxymacau.com and download the, prior to registering as amember, to stay connected to upcoming highlights and exclusive offerings.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacauThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Broadway Hotel, Capella at Galaxy Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott at Galaxy Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and The Ritz-Carlton, Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.As the most compelling dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com. News Source: Galaxy Macau 05/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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