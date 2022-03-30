Unlock hidden features on your car - OBDeleven offers new opportunities for car enthusiasts and daily drivers alike

KAUNAS, Lithuania, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Typically, a vehicle's performance and features can be controlled by accessing its multiple sensors and computer modules through an automotive software, but usually it is very complicated and bulky. However, thanks to innovative solutions, you can now modify the way your car behaves with an easily accessible pocket-sized device called OBDeleven.

This cloud-based automotive diagnostics software grants its users the ability to scan, analyze, read, and share fault codes, program, and monitor all its systems. It helps users to avoid unexpected breakdowns and also allows them to pinpoint issues before arriving at a workshop. The handling is relay easy - when plugged into the OBD-II port, OBDeleven starts communicating with the car via a mobile application turning your smartphone into an intelligent vehicle assistant.

Made for Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, and Seat cars, it allows to diagnose any kind of issues with a single click on a smartphone and even personalize them unlocking hidden features with ready-made coding applications, called One- Click Apps. These applications can instantly activate various features, such as adjusting a driving mode or changing the way of taillights blinking. Meanwhile manual feature activation not only requires automotive coding knowledge, but also could take at least 30 minutes, because many values in the control unit must be changed.

One- Click Apps can adjust comfort functions for the specific needs of a driver, such as opening all the windows remotely, turning on or off DRLs, or lowering the passenger mirror while driving backwards. Car enthusiasts can use these applications to unlock new features, like updating the multimedia logo or adding more interior lighting colors. For drivers who perform car maintenance by themselves, like changing the oil, brake pads, or the fuel filter, One- Click Apps are useful to reset service intervals. When it comes to installing any new vehicle parts, such as LED license plate lights, the applications allow for easy adaptation to the car.

OBDeleven it is the first third-party tool that can modify the newest Volkswagen Group models communicating directly with manufacturer's servers, because it fulfilled the security requirements of the manufacturer.

With more than 2 million vehicles already connected to the application and being constantly updated with new functions, OBDeleven has united a rapidly growing community of enthusiasts all over the world.

