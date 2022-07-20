Unqork Unveils New Third Party Publisher Program for the Unqork Marketplace

One year after the launch of the first-ever no-code marketplace, the new program features premier application accelerators from EY and Quantiphi

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, today released a suite of new features to the Unqork Marketplace , including a new third party publisher program. The Unqork Marketplace is the first-ever no-code marketplace, designed to help users build complex software faster through an extensive library of self-service developer tools, ranging from pre-built software snippets and templates to integrations from over 25 world class partners. By using just the top 5 snippets on the Unqork Marketplace alone, developers have avoided writing 630,000 lines of code, significantly reducing application time to market and freeing developers to work on more complex projects. The latest additions to the Unqork Marketplace include the launch of a third party publisher program and new listings that will provide even more value to users by expanding the Unqork ecosystem and unlocking developer productivity.

Built entirely on Unqork's no-code platform, the Unqork Marketplace serves as an innovation hub for developers, providing no-code accelerators that unlock significant time savings for more efficient application builds. Developers have used the Unqork Marketplace to create mission-critical applications – ranging from digital front offices and policy administration applications for insurance carriers to foreign exchange trading platforms and telemedicine applications.

"Since we first launched the Unqork Marketplace a year ago, users have unlocked significant productivity gains and created some of the most complex, enterprise-grade applications using the accelerators created by Unqork," Gary Hoberman, CEO and Founder, Unqork. "Now, our partners will be able to create and share their own accelerators directly with the Unqork community, further multiplying the productivity gains for users and opening the door for even more innovation."

The new updates to the Unqork Marketplace include:

Third Party Publisher program: For the first time, third party publishers can launch applications on the Unqork Marketplace, providing developers with expanded access to industry-specific tools that enable increased business agility and innovation. As more publishers add to the library, developers will have access to an extensive library of industry use cases to create complex applications tailored to their individual business needs. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Quantiphi have launched the first application accelerators as part of the program:

Add Insurance Now enables private travelers to request an insurance quote and purchase supplemental accident insurance almost instantly.

Global Resource Tracker gives business logistics managers a wide-angle view of global resources– from machinery to project architects– at work locations around the world at any given time, critical for effective logistics, resource and financial planning.



Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has launched Dociphi , an AI-powered document processing application engineered to fast-track end-to-end document workflows, while ensuring regulatory compliance. Dociphi provides routine document workflows, eliminates manual errors and generates insights to prevent fraud for claims processing, commercial lending, mortgage underwriting and more. Dociphi aims to enable insurance workflows and help organizations:

Process 2x more documents with near-zero errors.





Reduce document processing costs by over 35% and operating costs by up to 30.





Accelerate time to market with prebuilt tools.

New Marketplace listings, including:

A Google Calendar integration streamlines merging Google Calendar within Unqork applications to make scheduling appointments on applications like healthcare digital front doors, investor portals and case management systems a seamless experience for the millions of Google Calendar users.

The Status Blueprint Accelerator transforms the creation of bespoke status management systems by centralizing and standardizing statuses, actions and checklist items as a dynamic component of a case management application. This expedites status blueprints to be defined in minutes – rather than hours.

"Quantiphi and Unqork are committed to driving rapid innovation and accelerating time to market across the financial services and insurance industry," said Bhaskar Kalita, Global Head, Financial Services and Insurance, Quantiphi. "The launch of Quantiphi's AI-powered document processing platform, Dociphi, on the Unqork Marketplace will enable financial organizations to quickly integrate Dociphi into their unique workflows and uncover actionable insights from unstructured data."

About Unqork

Unqork's enterprise no-code platform helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the Codeless Architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

