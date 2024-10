Unresolved water complaints in England and Wales rise to near-decade high

Customer disputes over sewage spills, billing mistakes and water meters soar in past yearBusiness live – latest updatesThe number of customer complaints that were unable to be resolved by water firms in England and Wales has risen by almost a third to the highest level in nearly a decade.There was a 29% increase in 2023-24 in cases escalated to the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) by households that failed to achieve a resolution from their supplier, the watchdog said. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian