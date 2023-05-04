|
04.05.2023 22:00:00
Unscheduled component changes in MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX
(Zug, 4 May 2023) - Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices. These changes are due to breaches of basic criteria (timely publication of the audited Annual Financial Report), as outlined in section 5.1.2 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices. Deletion Addition MDAX EVOTEC SE SMA Solar Technology AG SDAX SMA Solar Technology AG SÜSS MicroTec SE TecDAX EVOTEC SE Kontron AGThese changes will become effective on 9 May 2023. MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.Media contact:Andreas v. Brevern andreas.von.brevern@deutsche-boerse.com+49 69 21114284About QontigoQontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients’ processes.Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong. www.qontigo.com About STOXXSTOXX® and DAX® indices by Qontigo comprise a global and comprehensive family of more than 16,500 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50®, STOXX® Europe 600 and DAX®, Qontigo’s portfolio of index solutions consists of total market, benchmark, blue-chip, sustainability, thematic and factor-based indices covering a complete set of world, regional and country markets.STOXX and DAX indices are licensed to more than 550 companies around the world for benchmarking purposes and as underlyings for ETFs, futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.STOXX Ltd. is the administrator of the STOXX and DAX indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.Legal disclaimer: STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.23
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.03.23
|Deutsche Börse-Aktie etwas höher: Deutsche Börse in US-Streit um Milliardenbetrag mit Niederlage (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.11.22
|Porsche-Aktien im Plus: Porsche AG könnte wohl bald im DAX vertreten sein - neben Porsche SE (Reuters)
|
18.10.22
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)