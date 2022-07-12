|
12.07.2022 22:00:00
Unscheduled free float adjustment for Deutsche EuroShop AG in SDAX
(Zug, 12 July 2022) - Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled adjustment to the SDAX index.The free float of Deutsche EuroShop AG changes by more than 10 percentage points. According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.4, the company’s free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 79.97 percent to 28.97 percent.This change will become effective on 15 July 2022.SDAX® is a registered trademark of Qontigo Index GmbH.About QontigoQontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients—financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers—to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.Qontigo’s solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients’ processes.Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo’s global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong. About STOXX STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo’s global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of about 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets. STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds. Legal disclaimer:STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|12.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.20
|Deutsche Börse Sell
|Warburg Research
|15.07.20
|Deutsche Börse Sell
|Warburg Research
|30.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.06.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.05.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|16,00
|0,63%
|Deutsche Börse AG
|165,20
|0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen pendeln letztendlich um die Nulllinie
Anleger in den USA nehmen zur Wochenmitte zum Teil Reißaus. Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mehrheitlich unverändert im Vergleich zum Vortag.