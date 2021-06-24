Unstoppable Domains is Now Supported on Blockchain.com, the World's Largest Crypto Wallet Provider

Blockchain.com's 32 million verified users across 200 countries can now send crypto to simple, human-readable usernames

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain domain name provider Unstoppable Domains today announced native support for Blockchain.com, the world's leading crypto wallet and platform for retail customers, institutions, and crypto projects. Blockchain.com's 32 million verified users across 200 countries can now send funds with a simple, human-readable username instead of full-length wallet addresses. Through this integration, Unstoppable Domains and Blockchain.com are making crypto more accessible for all by removing the risk of human error when sending funds, drastically simplifying transactions between Blockchain.com users and 50+ other wallets and exchanges supported by Unstoppable Domains.

"By teaming up with Blockchain.com, we're able to seamlessly onboard people from fiat to crypto with usernames that make it easier to transact between family, friends, and exchanges," said Matthew Gould, Founder and CEO of Unstoppable Domains. "Freedom and digital ownership are at the heart of this integration. Services like Venmo and Cash App are closed ecosystems with geographic restrictions, but blockchain domain names give you the freedom to send funds between a large number of wallets and exchanges from anywhere in the world."

Traditionally, sending Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, and other cryptocurrencies requires entering the recipient's 25-42 digit alphanumeric wallet address. If a person mistypes or miscopies a wallet address, those funds can be lost forever. Unstoppable Domains solves this by introducing human-readable usernames compatible with 50+ wallets and exchanges, including Blockchain.com. Now, instead of "156i6HJfMWb1h2BEsKpfvZ2tQugqo4vs2w," users can simply type "[YourName].crypto" to send money to others or transfer it between accounts.

"Over the years at Blockchain.com we've worked hard to make crypto easier to use as part of our mission to build a new financial system for the internet. Our Unstoppable Domains integration is an exciting step in this direction," said Amadeo Pellicce, Product Manager at Blockchain.com. "Our customers can now send crypto to friends and family using more familiar-looking usernames. This drastically reduces the potential for errors without compromising on user security. Making crypto payments as easy as sending an email helps pave the way for wider adoption of crypto."

Unstoppable Domains has sold more than 1 million domain names, which are minted as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. Along with sending and receiving funds, these NFT domains are used to create decentralized websites to publish content and access Web3. Blockchain domains have already become the standard for crypto wallets, and interoperability is at the forefront of Unstoppable Domains' mission.

Blockchain.com recently raised $300 million at a $5.2 billion, post-money valuation, led by partners of DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and VY Capital. Since 2012, 76 million wallets have conducted $800 billion in transactions using Blockchain.com.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a decentralized domain name that is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. Domain names can be used for payments across 50+ wallets and exchanges. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation. To learn more, follow Unstoppable Domains on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

Media Contact: unstoppabledomains@dittopr.co

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The company is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe — from single individuals to the largest institutions — safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of block chain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. Blockchain.com has raised $490 million from leading, global investors including: Baillie Gifford, partners of DST Global, Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, VY Capital, and others.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550425/unstoppabledomains_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Unstoppable Domains