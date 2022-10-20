Unstructured Data Made Usable | Banks, Governments and Large Enterprises Choose Ohalo

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the world's largest and most secure organizations, including large banks and governments, use Ohalo's Data X-Ray to understand unstructured data across their hybrid environments, reduce risk and avoid penalties for non-compliance.

Data X-Ray empowers data privacy, security and compliance professionals with cutting-edge unstructured data analysis capabilities to:

Locate sensitive unstructured data stored across on-prem and cloud

Secure data migrations

Assess unstructured data security risks

Fulfill data subject access requests (DSARs) in hours, not days

Operationalize compliance for privacy regulations like the GDPR

Reduce data attack surface

Changing how businesses organize, use and control unstructured data

"Data X-Ray connects to any type of datasource, both on-prem and in the cloud, scans 100,000s of words per second, and maps data risk. The resulting metadata that is generated provides security and privacy professionals an enterprise-wide picture of their security and privacy data risks," - Kyle DuPont, CEO and Co-Founder Ohalo.

The metadata that the Data X-Ray uncovers, can be used independently with other existing enterprise investments like data catalogs or database activity monitoring tooling or leveraged within the Data X-Ray to help remediate data risk in a governed way. This includes identity and access management controls, mass redaction of data, and very soon, direct integration into most common DLP platforms.

"Data X-Ray successfully identifies and redacts personal, sensitive health and safety data from unstructured data sets to a very high degree of accuracy. Using the anonymised version of the data, we're able to share it with third party researchers for the furthering of HSE's mission to prevent death, injury and ill health to those at work and those affected by work activities," The Health and Safety Executive.

Know more:

About Ohalo

Ohalo is the leading unstructured data intelligence company, delivering accurate data discovery, classification and sensitive data redaction. Users are able to standardize how unstructured data files are stored, analyzed and shared. Data X-Ray is helping companies maintain public trust and customer loyalty, lower storage costs and fully protect their unstructured data across the data's entire lifecycle.

Learn more: www.ohalo.co | Follow @Ohalo on social media.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925869/Data_X_Ray_Ohalo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unstructured-data-made-usable--banks-governments-and-large-enterprises-choose-ohalo-301654774.html

SOURCE Ohalo